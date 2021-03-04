Boys basketball
Hayfield 78, Blooming Prairie 39
The Awesome Blossoms' four-game winning streak came to an end Thursday night, falling to the Vikings in convincing fashion.
"[We] ran into a buzz-saw tonight...That’s an excellent group of basketball players," Blooming Prairie coach Nate Pillar said of Hayfield following the loss. "They have great parts that fit together nicely. Not many holes in what they bring to a competition. They’re decent shooters, their rebounding is top notch, they defend without fouling, and they don’t turn the ball over. That’s a pretty good recipe for success."
Blooming Prairie is now 6-8 overall and 5-7 in Gopher Conference play. Drew Kittelson led the Awesome Blossoms in scoring with 13. Alex Miller (11), Chris Naatz (8), Mitchell Fiebiger (5), and Colin Jordison (2) also scored for Blooming Prairie.
The Awesome Blossoms return to the court on Monday when they face off against WEM.
Girls basketball
WEM 70, Medford 34
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown thrived from behind the arc — while Medford struggled — in Thursday's 70-34 victory in Waterville. The Buccaneers drained 10 of 20 3-point attempts compared to a 2 of 10 mark for the Tigers to help them start to expand on a 35-24 halftime lead.
WEM (12-2) was led by 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists from senior Toryn Richards, in addition to 15 points via Ellie Ready and 13 points provided by senior Kylie Pittmann.
Medford (7-4), meanwhile, was led by Catrina Herr's nine points and Andrea Bock's eight points.
WEM next travels Friday to play at Class A No. 3 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (14-0) in a clash between the top two teams in Section 2A, while Medford visits Maple River (6-7) on Monday night.
Wrestling
Shakopee 38, Owatonna 26
The Huskies dropped only their second dual in their last 12 matches, losing to the undefeated and top-ranked Sabers (18-0) Thursday night. Owatonna's record now stands at 17-6 following the loss.
Trey Hiatt (106; 8-6 decision), Cale Robb (120; 3-0 decision), Kanin Hable (126; 10-2 major decision), Jacob Reinardy (152; fall), Landen Johnson (160; fall), and Kaden Nelson (170; 19-8 major decision) earned victories for the Huskies.
Owatonna returns to the mat on Wednesday when they will be participating in the Section 1AAA postseason tournament.
Westfield triangular
Westfield 43, WEM/JWP 25
Westfield 48, Stewartville 30
The Razorbacks improved to 11-14 overall Thursday night after defeating both the Grizzlies and the Tigers; Westfield has now won 11 of their last 14 duals.
Bo Zweiner (113; fall), Kevin Hodge (120; fall), Lane Lembke (132; fall), Cade Christianson (138; fall), Sam Skillestad (145; 13-1 major decision), Alex Lea (160; fall), and Tyler Archer (182; 6-0 decision) earned victories in the win over WEM/JWP.
Zweiner (4-2 decision), Lembke (fall), Skillestad (fall), Lea (fall), and Archer (fall) improved to 2-0 on the night in the dual against Stewartville, while Dylan Ehmke (195; 7-3 decision) also earned a win.
Westfield returns to the mat on Monday when they participate in the Section 2A postseason tournament.