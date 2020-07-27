A hot start slowly fizzled out and the Owatonna U18 baseball team ultimately came up short, 10-8, against Rochester Mayo on Friday night at Dartts Park.
Buoyed by a nine-pitch, three strikeout first inning by starter Payton Beyer, Owatonna build a 2-0 lead against the Spartans when Isaac Gefre roped a double off the fence two batters after Ethan Walter scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch.
Mayo started the top of the second with its fourth consecutive strikeout to start the game, but recovered in time to level the score after stringing-together a walk, consecutive singles and a wild pitch.
The Spartans — who, like Owatonna, fielded a team temporarily unattached to the Legion and VFW after to the COVID-19 pandemic forced both organizations to cancel the 2020 campaign — took advantage of a base-running miscue that cost Owatonna a run in the fourth and remained patient at the plate in the top of the fifth, snatching a 4-3 advantage on a wild pitch shortly after a passed ball advanced the runner from second to third.
After Beyer exited in favor of Gavin Rein, Rochester padded its lead on an RBI double that sliced over the right fielder’s head and rolled to the fence.
The team’s traded blows for the next two frames and Owatonna appeared to be in position to pull off a heart-pounding victory, but came up empty in the bottom of the seventh when the game was ended with the bases loaded.
SUNDAY: Huskies take two from Cougars
Matt Seykora slashed two triples and drove in four runs while teammates Walter (4-for-4) and Connor Budach (3-for-3) combined for seven hits.
Jacob Meiners provided a calm presence on the mound amidst all the scoring and stitched-together a rock-solid outing in relief, striking out seven and surrendering just three runs in five innings of duty.
The Huskies move to 6-2 overall and wrap-up the abbreviated season on Thursday at home against Rochester Mayo. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at Dartts Park. The weather forecast paints a perfect picture for baseball as temps are expected to hover in the high-70s beneath sunny skies in the early evening.