Game: Owatonna (7-2 overall, 7-2 Big 9 Conference) at Mankato East (7-2, 7-2), Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Mankato East High School.
Recent Results: The Huskies are coming off a 1-1 week in which they lost to Austin 52-49 and defeated Winona 70-49; they played at Albert Lea on Tuesday night. The Cougars are looking to bounce back after losing both of their games last week, 71-62 to Northfield and 71-54 to Mankato West to snap a 36-game win streak in the Big 9; they also played Tuesday night against Red Wing.
Last season: Mankato East won both games in convincing fashion, 63-33 and 72-59.
1. Mankato East has gone 1-2 since appearing at No. 9 in the Associated Press's Top 10 rankings. The Cougars are strong and deep offensively, but they are at their best when their defense is functioning optimally; they are 7-0 when holding opponents to less than 60 points and 0-2 when the opposite is true. The Huskies will have a good shot at winning if Brayden Williams' and Blake Burmeister's 3-point shots fall and Evan Dushek controls the paint.
2. Ty Creger doesn't often get the recognition he deserves for being one of the two floor generals, along with Williams, for an Owatonna offense that is averaging 65.6 points per game. Limiting turnovers will be key for overcoming a Mankato East team that likes to punish opposing teams with their length an athleticism. Keeping the ball in possession of the offense will fall on the shoulders of Creger and Williams.
3. Should Owatonna defeat Albert Lea and Mankato East, their 9-2 start would be the team's best through 11 games since they went 10-1 to start the 2011-12 season. That team fell to state runner-up Lakeville North 47-34 in the Class 4A, Section 1 Finals. It would also vault the Huskies above the Cougars in the Big 9 Conference standings, while also allowing them to keep pace with two-loss Rochester Century and Austin, and one-loss Mankato West.