In a season in which experience will be at a premium for many spring sports teams across the state of Minnesota, the Owatonna boys golf squad is virtually swimming in it.
Many of the athletes — including a large portion of the senior class — have been members of the team since they were in the eighth grade. Additionally, many of the younger golfers were able to take part in training camps last summer and participate in a few matches this past fall.
“I got a little bit of a better look than maybe some of the other team sports. I’m fortunate in that way, that I’ve seen a lot of our players play already,” Owatonna boys golf coach Mark Langlois said over the phone.
This familiarity should be of benefit to the Huskies who will largely turn to seniors Jonny Wall, Brody Homan and Sam Snitker to provide veteran leadership this spring.
Wall is the prototypical “student of the game,” according to Langlois, as he puts a ton of time in during the offseason, honing and perfecting his craft; Homan — who was Owatonna’s lowest scorer a couple seasons ago — hits the ball well, maybe the best on the team; And Snitker owns perhaps the most solid all-around game of the three.
Owatonna’s all-around solidity will be a major strength entering the golf season. However, their short game — as is the case with almost any golfer, high school or professional — remains a work in progress.
“I feel like we’ve always been fairly decent off the tee. Our short game is something that we continue to work on. That’s a main emphasis of ours every practice,” Langlois said. “Especially our putting. In years past, that’s been a struggle. We’re working on that daily, but that just takes a ton of time and commitment that you’ve got to put in [during and outside] of practice.”
Langlois is has been pleased with the coachability of his athletes to this point and firmly believes that another one of their strengths is their mental fortitude as a team. He and his staff have put a lot of effort during his team’s early practices on staying in the present, with extra emphasis placed on “controlling the controllables.”
“Our guys are really coachable as far as management strategies and being able to think our way through the course. We work really hard on [the mental portion of the game] and I think that’s a strength of ours.”
Developing realistic goals early in the season — particularly when the previous season was cancelled due to a global pandemic — is always a difficult task. However, Langlois’ familiarity with his team has allowed him to develop some general goals that may become more specific as the season progresses.
“I would love to see us in the top three in the Big 9. I would love to [play] in day two of the section meet and I’d love to see us in the top five. You never know what’s going to happen...but personally that’s where I’m at for our goals. I’d love to just see us playing our best as we can at the end of the year.”
Langlois believes that his team’s experience playing on the course that will be utilized for the section tournament will put several individuals as well as the team as a whole in a good place to be successful and compete for a spot at in the state tournament. But in order to achieve these goals, the Huskies will have to put in a lot of time and effort, something Langlois is not too concerned about as many of the members of his squad regularly practiced up to an hour longer than was expected during the last week.
“We practiced all week last week. It was cold, windy, [but] guys were soaking it up...That kind of mentality is huge as we get into the season and guys wanting to improve and work on their game. Putting in that extra time and commitment is what’s really going to help us.”
The Owatonna boys golf season officially kicks off on Monday, April 12.
SCHEDULE
Monday, April 12 — at Rochester John Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 — at Waseca, 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 22 — Academy of Holy Angels
Tuesday, April 27 — Owatonna Triangular, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 29 — Big 9 Conference Tournament, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 3 — at Winona Triangular, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 6 — at Northfield Invite, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11 — Owatonna Quad, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 17 — at Lake City Meet, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18 — Mankato East, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25 — Big 9 Conference Tournament (Rochester), 10 a.m.