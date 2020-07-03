EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth and final edition in a multi-part series highlighting the inaugural “Teams of Distinction” recently announced by the Owatonna High School Hall-of-Fame committee.
The following installment dives into the influential 1976 Owatonna girls track and field team that captured the Class AA state championship just four years after its first season as a member of the MSHSL.
The history of girls track and field in the Big Nine Conference cannot be properly told without featuring Owatonna High School.
Just as the history of girls track and field at Owatonna High School cannot be properly told without featuring the 1976 team.
It was this collection of truly remarkable student-athletes that both broke new ground and laid the foundation for an entire generation of female athletes to come in a memorable three-month stretch that was capped with a gold medal at the MSHSL state meet.
Though unaware at the time, the Indians also played a crucial role in establishing the state’s first universal standard of excellence in a sport that was still in its formative years.
Indeed, the 1976 squad was truly more than just state champions. They were trend-setters, trail-blazers and history-makers.
OWATONNA’S METEORIC ASCENT
Highlighted by a pair of mini-dynasties separated by almost three decades, Owatonna has become synonymous with girls track and field in the Big Nine Conference and has accounted for the only state title in league history.
The program’s 10 conference crowns are tops among all current affiliates and accounts for 21% of the total number of championships ever claimed in the 45-year history of the sport in the Big Nine dating back to 1974. Unsurprisingly, OHS is also responsible for engineering the two most influential stretches of consistent high-level success, most recently capturing five conference titles in the six seasons from 2003 to 2008.
Rewind 28 years from there to 1980, and the Huskies are known as the Indians, competitive girls track and field is less than 10 years in the state of Minnesota and Owatonna has just put the finishing-touches on its fifth conference title in six years.
Rewind nine years from there to 1971, and, well, there’s nothing.
Up until 1969, girls sports had not been offered by the Minnesota State High School League for the first four decades of its existence and the first Big Nine Conference girls track and field meet wasn’t held until the spring of 1974, two years after Owatonna’s first official season.
In a remarkable evolution that saw the team spring from its literal first steps to state powerhouse in the span of seven years, OHS is perhaps the most influential program in the entire state outside of Moorhead during the sport’s formative years.
The first phase in the Indians’ early progression included a trio of top six finishes at the state competition in its first three years as a member of the MSHSL from 1972 to 1974.
A year later in 1975, Owatonna took a discernible step forward, capturing its first conference title and climbing all the way to runner-up at the state meet. Up to that point, Moorhead was considered the state’s elite program after polishing off its third consecutive state championship.
The Indians, though, weren’t far behind and entered the 1976 season poised to close the gap.
And that’s exactly what they did.
Starting with a high-profile victory over Wisconsin’s reigning state silver medalist, La Crosse Aquinas, and winning its second meet of the season by almost 100 points, Owatonna cruised to the conference title and lapped the field at the sub-region meet.
From there, the Indians took care of business at the Region 1-AA competition and entered the Class AA meet with well-founded championship aspirations. Patty Clemens, Joni Meilahn, Stephanie Paine, Becky Kirchgasler and Lisa Yule meshed to form a pair of ultra-fast relay teams in the four-person 440 and 880-yard events that had posted some of the fastest times in the entire state leading into the MSHSL meet.
In total, Owatonna had a presence in five of 15 total events at state, which included two individuals in the long jump and one apiece in the 220-yard dash and 100-yard dashes.
BRINGING HOME THE GOLD
Buoyed by a pair of blue ribbons in the relays and four additional top-five finishes in three different events, OHS out-scored the entire 47-team field in a hotly-contested battle for the top spot at the Class AA event held at Richfield High School.
The top five teams were separated by just eight points with the Indians clinching the title with 38 points, which officially dethroned the defending-champion Spuds (33). Hopkins Lindbergh wasn’t far behind in third (32) and was followed directly by Rochester John Marshall (30).
In perhaps the most thrilling finish of the entire competition, Owatonna’s foursome of Clemens, Yule, Paine and Kirchgasler broke the previous state record in the 440-yard relay with a 49.4, which was just one second ahead of fourth-place St. Cloud Apollo. Lindbergh’s second-place combination registered a 50-flat and crossed the line in a virtual tie with third place Northfield (50.1).
The Indians’ 880-yard relay group of Clemens, Meilahn, Paine and Kirchgasler also raced to gold, clocking a 1:43.3 to secure another 10 team-points. Lindbergh pushed Owatonna once again throughout the entire race and finished in a close second at 1:43.9.
Owatonna added 12 total points in the long jump as Kirchgasler (second place, 8 points) and Clemens (fourth place, 4 points) each finished in the top five. Clemens also came in fourth in the 100-yard dash with an 11.5.
Meilahn crossed the line in 25.9 seconds and rounded-out the scoring for the Indians with a fourth-place medal in a congested 220-yard dash that saw the top six runners separated by just 0.7 of a second.
TRANSITION AT THE TOP
A couple of months after guiding the Indians to the Class AA title, head coach Dave Hylla stepped down to take a job at Proctor High School and eventually took over as head coach of the football team in 1981. He compiled an impressive 195-77 record in 27 years at the helm and was posthumously inducted into the Minnesota Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012, four years after his death at the age of 58.
Aside from losing its head coach after the ‘76 season, the OHS program was hit especially hard by graduation and endured a transitional year in 1977, sending just one athlete to the state meet and watching Rochester John Marshall claim the Big Nine Conference title.
The Indians weren’t down for long and regained their position atop the league and captured three straight conference championships from 1978 to 1980, highlighting the run with a second-place finish at the 1978 Class AA meet.
Running parallel with Owatonna’s early success, though, was a sport growing in popularity throughout the entire state. Schools of all sizes were adding girls track and field on an annual basis and this added to the overall depth of competition at every level.
The 1976 season was the first year in which the MSHSL split into a pair of classifications for girls track and field as the number of teams that participated at the state meet swelled from just 36 in 1972 to 92 in 1982. The most recent state competition held in the spring of 2019 featured representatives from 136 schools and has remained just two-Class system.
There have been an abundance of factors in the last 48 years as to why girls track and field has flourished since its inception, and at the very least, OHS can take pride in the fact that it helped advance to sport during its pivotal first steps in the early-1970s.
Ultimately, four members of the ‘76 OHS team — Sarah Buxton, Patty (Clemens) Smith, Becky (Kirchgasler) Heimerl and Joni (Meilahn) Gregor — have been inducted into the OHS Hall of Fame and three of them found success in a variety of sports after graduating from high school.
Meilahn, who owned numerous school and Big Nine Conference records in the 100, 200 and 440-yard races when she graduated in 1976, went on to earn a pair of letters at the University of Minnesota in track and field.
Kirchgasler continued her career at Moorhead State University and lettered four years in gymnastics and three years in track and field. She won the conference title and set the school in the long jump (18-7.5) during her freshman season with the Dragons.
Buxton’s first year of college was spent at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse before transferring to Division I University of Arizona as a walk-on before eventually earning a full athletic scholarship. During her senior season, she led the Pac 10 Conference in assists per game.