Game: Owatonna (6-3-1, 6-1-1 Big 9 Conference) at Mankato East (9-2, 9-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, All Seasons Arena.
Recent results: The Huskies are coming off a tough week, in which they fell to two quality opponents in Gentry Academy, 8-1, and Minnetonka, 5-0. On the flip side, the Cougars are coming off two straight Big 9 Conference wins, 5-2 against Winona/Cotter and 6-4 against Northfield.
Last meeting: Mankato East handed Owatonna their only Big 9 Conference loss to date, taking the game on January 23 by a score of 5-2. Zach Kubicek and Taylor Bogen scored goals for the Huskies. Owatonna won the only matchup between the two teams last season, 6-2.
1. Perhaps this goes without saying, but the Huskies will need strong goaltending and defense to top the Cougars. Owatonna has only outscored opponents by seven points this season, allowing 34 goals on 246 shots. However, removing the 13 goals they gave up in their last two games reduces the number to 21, the equivalent of a much more respectable 2.6 goals per game in conference play. Mankato East is 1-2 on the year during games in which they've scored three goals or less, meaning they're 8-0 when scoring four or more. Owatonna is 6-0 when allowing three goals or less and 0-3-1 when allowing four or more. Essentially, if goaltenders Preston Meier and True Gieseke can hold the Cougars to less than three goals, the Huskies will have a good shot at coming out victorious.
2. This will be no easy task, though, as Mankato East is led by Layten Liffrig, one of the state's most dynamic offensive weapons. Liffrig's 32 points and 19 assists both rank in the top 10 in the state, coming in tied for ninth; he also leads the Cougars in goals scored with Jake Schreiber being the only other Mankato East player to score double-digit goals (10). The Cougars have had 11 different players score at least one goal on the season and they've scored 54 total to go along with a whopping 89 assists. Mankato East loves to move the puck and disorient opposing defenses, something that has already been established as unacceptable if the Huskies want to win.
3. Despite the two teams combining to go 15-2-1 during Big 9 play, neither is without its flaws. Owatonna is particularly susceptible to giving up goals in the second period, having been outscored 18-13 during the frame. Similarly, Mankato East is most vulnerable in the first period, holding a meager 18-11 advantage over opponents; their 36-10 advantage during the other two periods and overtime is much more indicative of their talent level. There's a chance that this game will already be decided by the time the third period gets underway, especially if Mankato East is leading after the first.