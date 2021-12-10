The start to the 2021-22 boys hockey season has been slow for the Owatonna Huskies, but Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to Faribault adding to the early-season growing pains.
The early stages of the season have been centered around re-acclimating on the ice, learning new systems behind a new head coach and finding out who can step up in the offensive zone with majority of their goal-scoring from last season graduating.
In its third game of the season, the Huskies were a goal away from entering the win column.
Things were looking up in their Big 9 Conference matchup with the Falcons after senior forward Tanner Stendel put the Huskies up 1-0 with a goal within the final 40 seconds of the first period off assists from Caleb Vereide and Ashton Hoffman.
Nearly four and a half minutes into the second period, Faribault responded on a Brayden Larson power-play goal with assists from Brody Redding and Oliver Linnemann to tie things up.
Linnemann went on to score an even-strength goal just over five minutes later, putting the Falcons in the lead and putting the pressure on the Huskies heading into the third period.
Sophomore forward Joseph Webster then scored an even-strength goal off an assist from Wyatt Kriesel with just under six minutes left in the game.
At a 2-2 stalemate, the Huskies and the Falcons entered overtime, which was Owatonna's first of the season and Faribault’s second overtime of its season.
Seven minutes and 36 seconds into the extra period, Linnemann beat senior goaltender Preston Meier and notched his second goal of the night.
Five Huskies recorded a point in Thursday night’s game with Stendel (goal), Webster (goal), Kriesel (assist), Vereide (assist) and Hoffman (assist).
Meier posted a .864 save percentage behind 19 saves on 22 shots on goal in 58:36 between the pipes.
Owatonna is still in the hunt for its first win of the season and it’ll get another chance 3 p.m. Saturday when the Huskies make the trip to Mankato to take on the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.