The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers girls basketball team seemingly looks more and more unstoppable every game as the Panthers added to their undefeated streak to start the season with a 76-22 win over the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs.
In a 54-point victory, the Panthers were able to spread out the time on the floor throughout their roster.
Sophomore guard Faith Nielsen and junior guard Erin Jacobson took over the roles as NRHEG’s leading scorers. Nielsen recorded a team-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds, one steal and one assist. Jacobson was right behind her with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.
Usual leading scorers Sophie Stork and Sidney Schultz still carved out big roles for the Panthers. Schultz recorded 13 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal, and Stork recorded 10 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Preslie Nielsen also added eight points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, Sarah George had four points, one rebound and one block, Andrea Briggs had four points, two steals and an assist, Madison Murray had two points, two rebounds and two blocks and Trinity Smith Vulcan had one rebound and two steals.
“We were able to get a lot of kids a lot of minutes tonight. We played tough defense, our kids attacked the basket well. Had a great night of Panther Basketball,” NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said.
On the Bulldogs end, Lexi Dahlberg led the way in scoring with her team-high seven points. Claire Adams, Ali Olson and Caitlin Kleve backed her up with three points each. Claire Walz and Faith Olson had two points each and Katie Olson and Raegan Berndt both had one point each.
JWP returns to action against Lester Prairie Dec. 27 and against Tri-City United Dec. 28 as apart of the tournament being hosted by TCU. They return to regular season games Jan. 6 when they go on the road to New Ulm.
The Panthers will go on the road Thursday night to face St. Clair before playing in the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29.