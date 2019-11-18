ROCHESTER — Ezra Oien rang the bell four times and highlighted Owatonna’s effort in a 6-1 thrashing of Rochester Mayo on Saturday night in Big Nine Conference action at Graham Arena in Rochester.
With the score tied 1-1, Oien, who is just a freshman, started her scoring barrage by burying the game-winning goal at the 13:05-mark of the second quarter before finding the back of the net with just 55 seconds left in the stanza.
After Gabi Lamont blew the game open with her second goal of the season at the 2:04-mark of the third period, Oien went back to work and added goals No. 3 and No. 4 at 2:21 and 11:14 to cement the final score.
The victory elevates the Huskies to 2-0-0 and sets up a meeting with fellow undefeated conference foe, Mankato West (3-0-0 overall, 1-0-0 Big Nine), on Tuesday at All Seasons Arena in Mankato.
Syd Hunst scored Owatonna’s first goal 2 minutes, 37 seconds into the second period before Mayo’s Devynn Priest level the score less than a minute later.
Chloe Schmidt finished with a team-high two assists.
OWATONNA 6, ROCHESTER MAYO 1
SECOND PERIOD
O—Syd Hunst (Chloe Schmidt), 2:37
M—Dev Priest, 3:33
O—Ezra Oien (Abby Vetsch), 13:05, PP
O—Oien (Schmidt), 16:15
THIRD PERIOD
O—Gabi Lamont (Macy Stanton, Molly Achterkirch), 2:02
O—Oien, 2:21
O—Oien (Vetsch, Grace Wolfe), 11:14
Owatonna goalie: Asia Buryska (12 saves)