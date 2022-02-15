Going into Monday night, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms were looking to snap a four-game losing streak following losses to Chatfield, Randolph, Southland and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. The Blossoms ultimately fell 56-50 to the Kingsland Knights and increased the streak to five games.
The big difference came in the first half, where the visiting Knights managed to find a 31-25 lead heading into halftime. Despite Blooming Prairie holding steady in the second half, it couldn’t make up the deficit.
Blooming Prairie had a tough time containing Kingsland’s sophomore guard Jayden Brink, who recorded a game-high 23 points to help the Knights to back-to-back wins following a seven game losing skid of their own.
Senior forward Drew Kittelson and senior guard Colin Jordison led the way for the Blossoms with Kittelson posting a 12 point, 19 rebound double-double, and Jordison scoring a team-high 17 points with nine rebounds.
Freshman guard Brady Kittelson added 11 points, sophomore forward Zach Hein added eight points and seniors David Kartes and Payton Fristedt added one point each.
The Blossoms drop to 4-18 overall and will have one more chance to play on their home court Friday night when they host Bethlehem Academy before closing things out with road games against Schaeffer Academy and Triton.