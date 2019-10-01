BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Rallying from an opening-set loss, the Blooming Prairie volleyball team snapped a four-match losing streak with a 3-1 (15-25, 25-23, 25-13, 28-26) victory over Southland on Monday night.
Micalyn Trihus had a monster night for the Awesome Blossoms, racking up 23 kills and seven blocks. Julia Worke offered an ultra-productive compliment by smashing 16 kills and coming up with 20 digs. Heather Pirkl posted a double-double with 21 assists and 11 digs.
Blooming Prairie (9-11 overall) plays again on Thursday against NRHEG in Gopher Conference action.
Blooming Prairie 3, Southland 1 (15-25, 25-23, 25-13, 28-26)
Blooming Prairie leaders: Heather Pirkl (21 assists, 11 digs), Julia Worke (16 kills, 20 digs), Maggie Bruns (10 assists, 10 digs), Maya Lembke (11 digs), Micalyn Trihus (23 kills, 7 blocks)