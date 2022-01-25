The wrestling teams from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, Westfield and Medford were among the nine teams hosted by Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial for the LCWM Invite. NRHEG (140.5 points) took second in the team standings, Westfield (123.0) took third and Medford (119.0) took fourth, behind Kenyon-Wanamingo in first place.
NRHEG - Second place
Finishing with the second-highest team score, the Panthers saw 11 different wrestlers finish in the top five of their respective weight class, with three going the distance and earning gold. Nikolas Petsinger (132-pound weight class), Ralph Roesler (195) and Makota Misgen (285) all took home first place.
Petsinger, Medford’s Evan Schweisthal and Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Gavin Johnson were the only three wrestlers in the 132 bracket. Petsinger pinned Schweisthal in 49 seconds and defeated Johnson in a 3-1 decision for gold.
Roesler pinned Conor Wilson (Medford) in 23 seconds in the first round, pinned Mitchell Streich (Springfield) at 5:46 in the semifinals and shutout Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) in a 4-0 decision during the 195 finals.
Misgen was among five wrestlers in the 285 pound bracket and he recorded a fall over every other wrestler to claim first place.
At 220, Ben Hagen made it to the finals after pinning Wetsfield’s Brody Johnson at 5:55, but finished as the runner up after being pinned by Mankato West’s Joshua Allen.
Other top finishes include Deven Parpart (126), Clay Stenzel (160) and George Roesler (170) finishing in third place. Annabelle Petsinger (120), Aidan Schlaak (138), Ryan Schlaak (145) and Aden Berg (182) finished in fourth place.
Westfield - Third place
The Razorbacks took third place as a team with Bo Zwiener (120) and Cade Christianson (138) earning first place in their brackets.
Zwiener racked up three falls and a 14-0 major decision over the other four wrestlers in the 120-pound bracket to claim first. Christianson picked up three consecutive falls by a minute or less before beating Chase Bade (St. Clair- Mankato Loyola) in a 15-11 decision for first place.
Keegan Bronson (145) and Tyler Archer (170) both made runs to the finals in their brackets, but finished as the runner ups with Bronson falling to Mankato West’s Brody Koberoski and Archer falling in a 10-7 decision to Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo).
Sam Skillestad (152) and Brody Johnson both finished in third place for the bronze medals. Hunter Simonson defeated teammate Cannon Wacek to take fifth place at 113 with Wacek taking sixth place. Vincent Hernandez also finished in sixth place in the 195 bracket.
Medford - Fourth place
The Tigers had three wrestlers finish in first place and two finish as runner ups during their fourth place finish as a team.
At 152 pounds, Garron Hoffman pinned Springfield’s Gabe Weber in 1:53 in the first round, won by a 7-2 decision over Sam Skillestad in the semifinals and took first place with a 7-1 decision over Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Dillon Bartel.
Tate Hermes sandwiched an 8-1 decision over Clay Stenzel in the semifinals between fall victories in the quarterfinals and the 160 finals. He took gold by pinning Springfield’s Ashtin Johnson in about three minutes.
Heiderscheidt picked up three straight fall victories over the other three wrestlers in the 182 bracket for first place.
Luis Lopez (106) and Tommy Elwood (126) both took second place after Lopez fell to Wabasso’s Kaysen Harms and Elwood fell to St. Clair-Mankato Loyola’s Eli Kruse in their respective finals matches.
Evan Schweisthal took home third place at 132 and Mason Degrood took fourth place at 285.