ST. PAUL – The taste will always be slightly sour after their Tuesday afternoon loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class AAAA quarterfinals, but for the Owatonna Huskies, they know that they’re playing on borrowed time and are determined to make the most of it.
That’s why when they hit the court Wednesday afternoon for the Class AAAA consolation round at the Gangelhoff Center located on the campus of Concordia University, St. Paul, they weren’t going to hold anything back.
Locked and loaded, the Huskies wiped off the bottoms of their sneakers and handed Moorhead a 63-45 loss just one day after the Spuds lost 71-28 to Wayzata in the quarterfinals following Owatonna and Cretin-Derham Hall.
While the hope was always to win a state championship, the Huskies were given an opportunity to close out the season with a consolation championship, but in order to do it, they’d have to get past the Spuds by doing what they do best: playing suffocating defense.
It’s a double-edged sword for Owatonna, now that it’ll have to play three games in the span of three days with its victory over Moorhead. The Huskies battled the desire to win and move onto the finals, but also the need to preserve their legs and energy.
But at this point of the season, the reward was much more worth the risk.
“If we’re playing our final game and we know we have a chance to compete at a stadium, we’ll take it any day,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “Three games in three days doesn’t bother us, it doesn’t bother the guys. We’d rather be doing this than going home today, they’ll be excited to play another day.”
Owatonna rolled with its usual starters, but called upon some of its unsung heroes to step up and help the Huskies breeze past Moorhead. Senior wing Connor Ginskey, senior forward Avery Hartman and junior guard Collin Vick all came off the bench and played strong minutes for Owatonna.
Hartman helped trade minutes on and off the court with fellow senior forward Evan Dushek and when Hartman got onto the court, he made it all worthwhile for the Huskies in one of his best games of the season.
By the time the Huskies walked off the court with a 32-19 lead going into halftime, Hartman found himself as Owatonna’s third leading scorer with eight points, which included a last-second bucket to end the half.
Outside of the additional scoring threat he provided, Hartman also stayed active on the glass and helped Owatonna find additional possessions with his ability to pull down boards or hitting long rebounds to an open teammate.
“The energy [Hartman] brought on the floor from running the floor and getting buckets to making plays defensively and getting some key rebounds here and there,” Williams said. “So proud of Avery. His minutes really vary, but on this stage and this opportunity and what he did for us tonight, he might have been our MVP.”
But where the Huskies did the real damage was with their usual two suspects throughout the playoffs: Brayden Williams and Tyrel Creger.
Brayden Williams recorded a couple of early baskets to put the Spuds in a hole that they’d spend the rest of the game trying to claw out of. Moorhead had a stretch in the first half where it tried getting itself back into the game and cut Owatonna’s lead, but its hopes were cut short with a couple of baskets to end the half, highlighted by Hartman’s lay in to give the Huskies a 13-point lead.
Williams knocked down 3-pointers to squelch a Moorhead second-half comeback and finished with a game-high 26 points, while Creger got a late old-fashioned three-point play by laying it in through contact, which came right before him ending his night with back-to-back jumpers.
“Today, we played more of our style of basketball,” Josh Williams said. “We turned up the pressure to get a higher possession game just based on their personnel and ours. It worked out well for us and that’s what swayed the game in our favor: our pressure.”
Once Ayden Walter, Noah Hodgman, Drew Randall, Jack Helget and Noah Kubicek hit the floor in the final minutes, Owatonna’s advancement to the Class AAAA consolation championships were all but set in stone.
Owatonna’s season extends for one more game as the Huskies are set to return to the Gangelhoff Center at 6 p.m. Thursday for a shot at the consolation championship against Andover in the battle of the Huskies.
Andover made it into the Class AAAA state tournament with its Section 7-4A championship win over Coon Rapids, but got stuck with the unfortunate matchup against No. 1 Park Center in the quarterfinals.
The other Huskies fell to Park Center 74-60, which led to their consolations matchup against Eden Prairie where the Huskies picked up a 78-65 win right before Owatonna took the court for its win over Moorhead.
“I’m sure Andover will be talking the same way as us, ‘hey, we got one more game, let’s end the season on the right note,’” Josh Williams said. “I think it’ll be very competitive, they’re a very talented, physical team. I’m sure they’ll be saying the same things of wanting to end the year on the right note and we are too. ”