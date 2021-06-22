The weather in Owatonna on Monday was more akin to that of an autumn evening than one towards the waning moments of June as Owatonna's Post 77 extended their winning streak to three by easily defeating Faribault 13-3 in five innings, a final score that, fittingly, more resembled a football game than that of an American Legion baseball contest. Their record now stands at 3-2 overall.
Matt Seykora started on the mound for the Post and tossed three innings of one-run ball, striking out one and allowing only four runners to reach base. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a two RBI triple that officially broke the game open in the second inning.
Owatonna batted around in the first inning and scored six runs while registering only two hits as Faribault's pitcher and catcher struggled to get on the same page. The Owatonna athletes ran roughshod on the base paths as numerous balls connected with the backstop.
As a unit, Post 77 drew seven walks and four hit-by-pitches, including two alone by Nick Williams.
Caleb Veriede was one of three Post batters to convert an extra base hit, going 1-for-2 with a double. Grant Achterkirch, who went 2-for-3 with a double on the night, entered in relief of Seykora and struck out one, but allowed two runs to score after walking five. Taylor Bogen threw a scoreless fifth inning, striking out one, to end the game.
Brayden Truelson began the game at third base, but was forced to exit early after suffering an ankle injury following a collision with a Faribault infielder near second base. He was replaced by Payton Neumann and his status moving forward is unknown.
Post 77 returned to action on Tuesday evening at Dartts Park in a matchup with Rochester John Marshall. First pitch occurred at 7 p.m. and the game concluded following publication deadline.
VFW team defeats Austin
The Owatonna VFW team was also in action on Monday night an came away with a close win over Austin to the tune of 6-5.
Owatonna scored one run each in the top of the fifth and seventh innings to earn their come from behind victory.
Ayden Walter led the team at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double and RBI. Michael Reinardy was also a destructive force offensively as he hit 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Noah Truelson and Alec Harris also contributed hits as well as one RBI each.
Chris Homuth started on the mound and tossed four innings, striking out two and allowing three earned runs. Truelson threw the final three innings in relief to pick up the win.
The VFW team resumes play on Wednesday evening in a matchup with Mantorville at 5 p.m. at Dartts Park.