Medford dispatched United South Central Thursday quickly in a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory in Medford.
The Tigers (5-3, 5-3 Gopher) picked up their second straight match win and raised their record to 4-1 at home.
Kinsey Cronin led Medford with 10 kills while Andrea Bock had eight. Mackenzie Kellen and Isabel DeLeon each had five kills. Jenna Berg had 20 assists.
Bock and Brooke Purrier had a team-high 13 digs. Cronin finished with one solo block and six assisted blocks.
The Tigers face Hayfield (5-5, 5-5 Gopher) Tuesday in Hayfield.