The banners that drape the walls inside the OHS gymnasium are hard to miss.
With a deep royal blue backdrop contrasted with bold white lettering, each one signifies a different team state champion within the long athletic history at Owatonna High School. The words “STATE CHAMPIONS” are stretched across the top with the corresponding sport and year stacked below.
And there’s a lot of them.
From the earliest wrestling and track titles in the 1950s all the way to the Huskies most recent Class AAAAA football championships in 2013, 2017 and 2018, they’re all up there. In total, 16 flags encompass the seating areas on both sides of the complex. Thirteen of them are for boys sports, two for girls and one co-ed activity.
Superficially, it’s looks pretty cool. It’s a tangible reminder of Owatonna’s rich athletic tradition and a way to recognize the highest-achieving teams produced by a high school that has always taken a great deal of pride in its athletic accomplishments and the role sports play in enhancing the community as a whole.
As years pass, though, these champions inevitably become more abstract. Time transforms them into stories of the glory days, starting with vivid tales from your older brother or sister before drifting from generation to generation until they ultimately exist only within the documented accounts of those who were in attendance at the meet, game, match or contest.
But these champions are real. Just because they may haven’t hoisted the ultimate trophy in as many as 70 years, doesn’t mean they are less significant or noteworthy within the pantheon of OHS athletics. I, for one, can attest to this. It started a few weeks ago when I first began planning a comprehensive project centered around one of these remarkable teams that have a banner hanging atop the ceiling inside the gymnasium.
I am, of course, referring to the three-part retrospective series about the 1989-90 Owatonna boys basketball team that has appeared in the People’s Press this past week, the final of which can be found on this page.
Taking the time to get to know this championship team was a real treat. Talking face-to-face with several of the players, albeit through a computer monitor, digging into the archives in the basement of the People’s Press building and unearthing facts, figures, photos and stories from that year has given me a fresh and unique perspective on the history of OHS athletics.
It made everything seem so much more real and allowed me to imagine what it must have been like to cover a team that had so many decorated individual players and a coach that knew how to push all the right buttons. To be honest, it reminded me a lot of the three state championship football seasons that I have had the privilege of documenting during my time in Owatonna.
Just as it was in 2013, 2017 and 2018, the community supplied a level of support back then for their champions that was both steadfast and unrivaled. Reid Stransky recalls the “Owatonna sea of blue” he first witnessed when exiting the tunnel and gazing up into the stands at the St. Paul Civic Center prior to the state championship game in March of 1990. He’s used this indelible memory to help a new generation of athletes appreciate the moments that can often get overlooked when preparing for the biggest game of their lives.
“Just right now thinking about it, your hair stands up on your back,” Stransky said last week. “It’s just unbelievable and it’s something you will never forget. I told the boys that who played on the (Owatonna) football team that won the state championship, I said ‘cherish that. When you run out on that field and you see that, take a minute to soak it all in because you will remember it 30 years from now.’”
I’m guessing the same sentiments would be said about each of the Huskies’ state champions and the unequaled patronage they received from not only their individual fanbases, but the community at large.
I wish I had the time to tell the story associated with all 16 banners that call the OHS gymnasium home, but I don’t. I can, however, promise that I’m not done formulating this type of retrospective pieces. They might not be published in the exact three-installment format, but I will provide the same level of care and research I put forth when generating the content for the 1989-90 Indians boys basketball team.
I would also encourage you to take a moment the next time you’re in the high school gymnasium to soak in the tradition of Owatonna athletics and remind yourself what these blue and white banners adoring the walls actually mean.
Take a moment to appreciate the fact that there are few schools within the Big Nine Conference that can say they’ve endured as much success in such a wide variety of sports, both on a historic and contemporary scale. than OHS.
The Indians/Huskies have not only won multiple state championships in popular “spectator sports” such as baseball, basketball and football, but also have captured four state championships in wrestling, which held in high regard in the state of Minnesota. Both boys and girls track and field teams have won it all as well as girls cross country and adaptive floor hockey.
Since 1988 when the Indians won their second baseball championship, only Faribault has captured more MSHSL titles than Owatonna’s nine. Of the Falcons’ 11 championships in the span, 10 have come in competitive dance while OHS has secured state crowns in not only baseball, but boys basketball, wrestling, floor hockey and football.