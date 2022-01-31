After a season full of struggles, the Owatonna Huskies downed the Rochester Century Panthers 2-1 and extended their win streak to four games. The win over Century also moved Owatonna into fourth place in the Big 9 standings with 19 points.
Owatonna struck first in the second period when a breakout pass from Century was tipped and hit off the back of a Panthers skate, which allowed senior forward Wyatt Kriesel and easy look in front of the net and buried it.
Century caught senior goaltender Preston Meier out of position and tied things up with a wrap around goal at 11:17 in the third period.
Senior forward Caleb Vereide recorded the game-winning goal with just over four minutes remaining when the puck got chipped down the ice and Century’s goaltender attempted to come out to play the puck in the corner.
Vereide beat his defender down the ice and came away with the puck and an open net with the goaltender still in the corner to put Owatonna up late.
Girls Hockey: Dodge County 2, Owatonna 1 (OT)
The girls hockey team lost out on their four game winning streak following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dodge County Wildcats and dropped to 12-8-2 overall.
The only scoring the game saw came in the second period where Owatonna eighth grade defenseman Kendra Bogen and Dodge County’s McKenzie Rich traded goals and with a scoreless third period, the game was set to be decided in overtime.
Rich eventually ended the game with the overtime, game-winner for her second goal of the game.
Bogen and junior forward Ezra Oien were the only Owatonna skaters to record a point with Bogen’s goal and Oien’s assist on the goal.
Senior goaltender Ava Wolfe started in net and recorded 30 saves on 32 shots faced for a .038 save percentage in 42 minutes on the ice.