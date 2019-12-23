BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team remained undefeated and earned a huge marquee win over No. 7-ranked Hayfield on Friday night in an resounding 65-40 victory in front of its home crowd.
With the victory, the Awesome Blossoms move to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in in Gopher Conference action while also earning a pivotal win against a sectional opponent.
Blooming Prairie erased a seven-point deficit in the middle of the first half and snatched a 26-22 lead after Kaden Thomas drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the stanza.
In the second half, Thomas and Gabe Hagen took over the game and combined to score 24 of the Blossoms’ 39 points in the span.
Thomas led the way with 18 points while Hagen added 13. Isaac Ille scored eight of his 10 points in the first half while Zach Weber tallied six of his eight points in the opening 18 minutes.
Blooming Prairie will play again at home against Chatfield on Jan. 2 at 7:15 p.m.
Blooming Prairie 65, Hayfield 40
Blooming Prairie scoring: Jarrett Larson 2, Isaac Ille 10, Zach Archer 5, Karson Vigeland 8, Parker Vaith 1, Kaden Thomas 18, Zach Weber 8, Gabe Hagen 13, Drew Kittelson 1