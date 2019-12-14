NEW RICHLAND — The state-ranked Blooming Prairie girls basketball team kept the wheels rolling on its hot start with a 65-46 Gopher Conference win over NRHEG on Friday night.
“We won a big conference road game in convincing fashion tonight,” said BP coach John Bruns. “The key to our win was our defense. We were able to make them take tough shots all night and we kept them out of their fastbreak game. Offensively, we got big contributions from several different girls at big moments.”
The Awesome Blossoms held the Panthers to a season-low point total and yielded just one 3-pointer the entire evening. NRHEG’s talented combination of Sidney Schultz and Sophie Stork were also contained to just 16 total points a game after the pair combined for 34 against W-E-M on Tuesday.
Offensively, Megan Oswald manufactured one of finest performances of the season, leading all scorers with 25 points. Bobbie Bruns and Julia Worke chipped in a combined 24 points and four 3-pointers.
The Awesome Blossoms (4-0 overall, 3-0 Gopher) also helped their cause by making 18 of 25 shots from the line and connecting on seven 3-pointers.
Blooming Prairie 65, NRHEG 46
Blooming Prairie scoring: Bobbie Bruns 11, Maren Forystek 3, Maya Lembke 5, Julia Worke 13, Allison Krohnberg 8, Megan Oswald 25.
NRHEG scoring: Raquel Fischer 7, Erin Jacobson 4, Hallie Schultz 3, Sidney Schultz 11, Sophie Stork 5, Teagan Sutter 10, Kendall Johnson 2, Aubrey Fischer 2, Sarah Johns 2. Halftime: 34-21, Blooming Prairie