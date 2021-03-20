Thursday at St. Michael
"Overall, we wrestled pretty well as a team. The nine people that we sent there wrestled pretty hard. Even if we were facing some pretty tough competition, we battled, which was nice to see."
Sent the most kids to the state tournament out of the section, peaking at the right time
"He's wrestling pretty well right now. He got pushed a little bit in the finals match, which I think is a great match for him. He wrestled well and stayed composed. He needed that type of match going into Thursday. Now it's just about building off of [his win] and continuing his success."
finished second last year
They know many of the wrestlers in the state tournament due to offseason and in-season tournaments, develop a game plan based on what they know
Robb lost to a wrestler who is no. 1 in the state and ranked top 10 nationally, looking to slow match down, doesn't think Robb needs to change anything. "It's about doing what we do best and building off that."
"Matt wrestled the full six minutes in his matches and got out there and competed. He had a tough, tough match in the semifinals where you saw the heart, you saw the determination to get to the state tournament...that's a product of being a senior. He realizes that his wrestling career is almost over and he's holding nothing back, which is great to see. We hope that that continues to success in the state tournament."
practice is shortened, focusing on cardio, working on technique and game plan. "It's more about fine-tuning everything and staying sharp this week." some film work, some action based on the individual kid's needs.