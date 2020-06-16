Kaia Elstad joked that she never became fully comfortable controlling the ball with her left foot during her time on the Owatonna girls soccer team, but that’s OK. Regardless of her perceived weakness, no one is going to remember her dribbling skills 10 years from now anyway.
Her legacy will transcend any on-field accomplishments.
She will be remembered for her selfless nature and willingness to absorb the duties that rarely received the recognition they probably deserved. In many ways, her position as a defender was the ideal fit for how she went about her business on the field.
Her career won’t invoke flashes of highlight-reel goals or multiple all-conference accolades, though she did attain first-team all-league honors during her senior season. Instead, people will fondly reflect on the conference-winning team she captained during her senior season and her ability to adjust her leadership style depending on the situation.
And those are just a few highlights of her impact as an athlete.
Elstad was also involved in a multitude of school-sponsored extra-curricular activities, including TC Carlyle’s unique hands-on athletic training program as well as choir and orchestra. She qualified for the prestigious Triple “A” Award and was named a state finalist for her achievements in academics, arts and athletics.
Oh, and then there were those basketball games where she captivated the gymnasium with her voice. You wouldn’t have been able to tell by how she performed, but it was during the silent moments just prior to lifting the microphone and belting out the first few lines of the National Anthem that Elstad felt the least comfortable despite consistently exhibiting maturity well beyond her years in just about every aspect of her life.
“I got a little more comfortable toward my senior year,” she said. “But I always had nerves.”
Before she heads off to college in the fall, Elstad was bestowed one final recognition: The 110% Award.
Elstad’s house was the final stop in a two-day trek by the OHS athletics department that featured in-home visits to all 12 Athlete of the Year finalists and the 110% recipients. She was officially handed her framed plaque by girls soccer coach Nate Gendron and longtime track and field coach Ann Christensen on the afternoon of May 27. Also in attendance was Activities Director Marc Achterkirch and a host of leaders from a wide range of boys and girls athletic teams.
“It’s such an honor,” Elstad said. “It’s one thing to be recognized by your peers, like being voted captain, but for the whole (OHS) coaching staff to come to an agreement was really humbling. It was hard to know exactly how to feel in the moment because it was so overwhelming.”
Elstad’s unique ability to maintain a strong academic standard — individuals must sustain at least a 3.0 GPA in order to be eligible for the Triple “A” Award — while balancing her athletic obligations took a combination of discipline, planning and organization. There was no magic formula, though, and Elstad said she quickly discovered how to avoid becoming too overwhelmed.
“You have to manage your time,” she said. “Being self-motivated to do things for others is also important. If I didn’t get something done, it was going to affect more than me, and I tried to remind myself of that.”
Her process in setting goals varied depending on the activity. In sports, her aspirations were abstract and often based on the level of competition she was up against.
“I always wanted to get better (in soccer),” she said. “If someone was faster than me, I would do 10 more sprints than them. I felt I had to earn every single minute of playing time.”
Elstad — who was also a member of the OHS track and field team for six years — anchored Owatonna’s defense during the 2019 soccer season and played a major part on the team that shared the Big Nine Conference championship with Rochester Century and Mankato West.
After suffering a disappointing loss at home to CHS in just their second league contest of the season, the Huskies won their final nine conference tilts and finished with a 10-1 league mark in Gendron’s second season at the helm.
In three years at the varsity level, Elstad played for two different head coaches and was part of a program that posted a combined 27-5 conference record. Despite the significant coaching change, Elstad believes the program was able to sustain its winning formula by embracing a culture of on-field leadership and emphasizing a level of accountability that started at the top and permeated throughout the entire program.
“Starting in eighth grade, the varsity coaches are always watching you,” she said. “I guess the fondest memories I have are with the coaches and the leadership from the older players. I think of a player like Margo Achterkirch. I wanted to be a leader like her when I was a sophomore, and then to have those older girls under my wing this year, I tried to embrace that (leadership) role myself.”
Elstad originally explored the possibility of playing soccer at the next level, but an offseason knee injury prior to her senior season made it difficult to exhibit her full range of skills in front of college coaches during what is a pivotal recruiting period for uncommitted athletes.
“I went to a lot of ID camps with coaches from Division I all the way to Division III in the off-seasons,” she said. “This summer, I was in a brace the whole time and that’s when I really needed to start thinking about not playing soccer (in college).”
Having decided to concentrate solely on academics well before National Signing Day this past February, Elstad will attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and plans on studying something in the medical field, but is keeping an open mind as she enters the next stage of her life.
“I am thinking something in biology and have thought about maybe becoming a chiropractor,” Elstad said. “But, honestly, it’s way too early to decide at this point.”
Regardless of what path she ultimately chooses, her high personal character will follow her wherever she goes and serve as a guiding light as she embarks on her journey beyond OHS.