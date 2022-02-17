...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Medford junior Jack Meyer recorded one of the Tigers' seven falls against WEM/JWP in the quarterfinal around of the Section 2A Wrestling Tournament. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ranked as the No. 2 seed in the Section 2A tournament, the Medford Tigers punched their ticket to the semifinal round after picking up a 47-33 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday night.
The Tigers claimed victory at eight of the 14 total eight classes with every single win earning them bonus points, which includes seven wins via fall and one win by tech fall.
Sophomore Luis Lopez set the tone of the dual for Medford after recording a fall over WEM/JWP’s Carson James in 33 seconds, followed shortly after by three consecutive falls from Jack Meyer at 120, Tommy Elwood at 126 and Evan Schweisthal at 132 pounds.
Junior 138-pounder Charley Elwood was the lone Medford winner to not record a fall, but the junior didn’t allow a single point in a 17-0 tech fall over Gavin Krause.
Garron Hoffman, Tate Hermes and Dylan Heiderschiedt iced the dual with quick falls to send the Tigers to the semifinal round against No. 6 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial following its upset of No. 3 Westfield.
The winner of Medford and LCWM will advance to the Section 2A final against the winner of No. 1 Maple River/United South Central and No. 4 Blue Earth Area. The Section 2A final will take place immediately after the semifinal rounds.
The semifinal round is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday inside St. Clair High School and the finals are slated for 4 p.m.
Full dual results are below:
106: Luis Lopez (MED) over Carson James (WEM/JWP) (Fall 0:33) (6-0 MED)