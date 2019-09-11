Another game, another tie: Owatonna has finished in deadlock 3 of previous 4 games

Ties have always been difficult to digest in soccer.
It’s not a loss, but it’s obviously not a win, either. The blend of emotions after a deadlock can range from frustration to relief, depending on the level of the opponent and the quality of play on both ends of the field.
For Owatonna, it has never been satisfied with finishing a game even on the scoreboard, so after playing to its third tie in four games on Tuesday afternoon, the result is becoming harder and harder to digest.
Head coach Bob Waypa knows his team could easily be 4-2 at this point of the season, but, instead, the Huskies are starring directly into a tough stretch of games owning a less-than-satisfying 1-2-3 record. In its current four-game span, Owatonna has lived in the offensive zone and largely tilted the field in its favor, but has just one victory to show for it.
On Tuesday, the Huskies retained roughly 90% of possession, but were unable to cash-in on a number of golden opportunities in both halves and ended in a 1-1 deadlock against Mankato East at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
“Yeah, I would say so” Waypa responded when asked if the current rash of ties are becoming more difficult to swallow. “We just talked (after the game) that we have to find ways to finish better because this is similar to the Mankato West and Century game in how we dominated possession. It is now about finishing. I mean, part of it is being youthful. They can be successful at junior varsity and club, but this is different. It’s no different than when you go from here to college or college to the pros, there is always that speed factor. Even as fast as our strikers are, they are finding out that the defenders are faster at this level.”
The Huskies will need to regroup quickly and may need to reevaluate their initial goal of wining the Big Nine Conference. As of Wednesday evening, they sport an odd-looking 0-0-3 conference mark — and after traveling to Albert Lea (1-4-0) on Thursday — will play five of their toughest opponents of the season in a six-game stretch. Owatonna hosts undefeated Northfield on Saturday and will also see Rochester Mayo, Eagan, Austin and Faribault before the end of September.
“We might not win the Big Nine Conference anymore, but our section is wide open,” Waypa said. “We just have to keep getting better, finishing those chances. This would be harder if we were the other team and couldn’t get the ball out of our own end because then we would have a lot of things to fix. Here, we have to tweak things here and there.”
Waypa is correct, Section 1-AA is anyone’s game at this point. No team has a QRF better than Farmington at No. 11 and all-but one team, Northfield, has lost multiple games already. Owatonna has four contests remaining against sectional opponents and those teams have a combined .500 winning-percentage.
“I truly believe we have the pieces to make a long run in sections,” Waypa said. “It’s just about putting it together. Six games in, I guess I would rather still be working toward that.”
On Tuesday, Derek Huxford scored Owatonna’s lone goal on a header in the 28th minute. Kaden Nelson was credited with the assist.
Mankato East (2-4-1 overall, 2-3-1 Big Nine) scored the equalizer with 21 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the second half when Owatonna over-played a pass on the left sideline, giving the Cougars a pseudo-breakaway that started near midfield and finished when Isak Abader slipped a shot to the back of the net.