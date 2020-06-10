In this June 27, 2019 People's Press file photo, Owatonna catcher, Rylee Muhr, is unable to snag a throw from the outfield in the first inning as Randolph’s Drew Weidner scores the team’s only run at Dartts Park. Baseball has been deemed a "medium" risk sport when it comes to spearing COVID-19 and teams across the state are putting together contingency plans as to how the season might look if they are ever given the clearance to take the field. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press, File)