The Owatonna Huskies were supposed to host the Albert Lea Tigers back in early December, but due to concert conflicts with Albert Lea, the Tigers didn’t step onto the Huskies' court until Monday night.
Three days separated the Huskies going into Albert Lea and dominating the Tigers in a 97-40 win and returning home to host the Tigers in a near copy-and-pasted dominating win after Owatonna won 93-43 Monday.
Hot starts and huge halftime leads played a big role in both games after they jumped out to a 46-point, 65-19 lead at half while on the road, the Huskies followed it up by claiming a 33-point, 56-23 lead at halftime Monday.
By the time senior guard Brayden Williams checked out of the game with 10:33 left in the second half, he was nearly outscoring the entire Albert Lea team by himself. Williams called it a night after recording a game-high 30 points alongside eight steals, six rebounds, three assists and one big chase down block right before subbing out.
When senior guard Blake Burmeister came in and Williams went out with 30 points, the Huskies were leading Albert Lea 78-33 with senior guard Ty Creger at the line to convert an and-one opportunity.
Owatonna also had a hot night shooting the ball and included Williams going 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) from the field and 4-for-6 from three, Burmeister going 3-for-4 from three and senior wing Nick Williams knocking down all four of his 3-pointers to shoot 100 percent from the field and from three.
The Huskies were also able to play 16 different players and saw scoring from 10 of them. Williams led the way with his 30 points and was followed by Evan Dushek (14), Nick WIlliams (12) and Creger (11) all in double figures.
Burmeister added nine points, Noah Kubicek, Jack Helget and Connor Ginskey all added four points each, Collin Vick added three points and Shariff Abdullahi with two points.
Albert Lea shot 41.5 percent from the floor and nearly 38 percent from three, but had struggles finding shots thanks to a Huskies team that recorded 20 steals –including the eight from Williams and five from Creger — for 40 total in the back-to-back games.
At the halfway mark for conference games, Owatonna sits at 13-2 overall and 11-0 in the Big 9 following Monday’s win over the Tigers.
The Huskies are hunting for sweeps when they go on the road Thursday to Rochester Century after beating the Panthers 68-59 in the season opener and when they return home Saturday to host Austin after defeating the Packers 62-52 on the road in their second game of the season.