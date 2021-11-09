Despite the Huskies season coming to a close with their loss in the Section 1-5A championship game to Rochester Mayo, senior linebacker Grant Achterkirch will have one more opportunity to represent Owatonna this year with his invitation to play in the 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase.
The Minnesota Football Showcase serves as an high school all-star game between North and South teams composed of some of the best players from both ends among all classes of football as nominated by their coaches.
Achterkirch serves as Owatonna’s nominated player and was selected to play with the South All-Star team.
On the defensive side of the ball, Achterkirch served as one of the leaders on an Owatonna defense that slowly turned into a shutdown unit after some hiccups early in the season. After a big 42-0 loss to Mankato West in Week 3, the Huskies closed out the regular season only allowing 11 points per game.
In the section playoffs, it held Northfield to only one score and allowed 38 points to the No. 1 seeded Rochester Mayo Spartans, who originally scored nearly 60 points against the Huskies to start the season.
According to season stats from MNFootballHub, Achterkirch finished the season as Owatonna’s leading tackler. The senior linebacker posted 51 solo tackles and 24 assisted tackles to finish the year with 75 total tackles in eight games.
Achterkirch also recovered two fumbles, forced a fumble of his own and blocked two kicks during his senior campaign.
The senior also got some steady work done on the opposite side of the ball despite coming off a broken hand and playing with a club on.
Owatonna brought Acterkirch in as a fullback throughout the year and he posted 25 rushes for 141 yards and a touchdown, which includes a 44-yard rushing touchdown against Kasson-Mantorville. He also hauled in four catches for 46 yards out of the backfield.
Since the 2020 Minnesota Football Showcase was originally postponed to June of 2021, then subsequently canceled, the 2021 showcase will be the first game in two years.
The last player to represent Owatonna in the showcase was center Zach Wiese, who played in the South’s 13-3 victory over the North team to improve the South team’s overall record to 16-10-1 in 27 games.
Achterkirch will get a chance to help improve that record with his invitation to play. The 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase is slated for noon Saturday, Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.