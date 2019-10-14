FARIBAULT—With the top seed in the Section 1-A tournament already secured, the second-ranked Blooming Prairie football team kept the pedal to the metal on Friday night, cruising to a 48-6 Mid Southeast victory over Faribault Bethlehem Academy.
Bradley Simon put together his finest individual performance to date, exploding for 125 rushing yards on just nine carries, finding the end zone from 25 and 59 yards out. The Awesome Blossoms’ leading rusher, Matthew Pryor, also had a big night, adding 129 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.
Through the air, Kaden Thomas finished 11 for 19 for 165 yards and tossed another four touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 76% of his passes for 1,338 yards, 23 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
Both of Alex Baldwin’s receptions found the end zone while Gabe Hagen led the team with six receptions for 84 yards and one score.
Dyland Nirk led the Blossoms (7-0) with 10 tackles.