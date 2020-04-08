From the moment he could slide his tiny hand into a glove, baseball had always been Willie VonRuden’s primary sport. His innate love for the game was nurtured at a young age and eventually met by a set of physical tools that allowed him to shine in the center of the diamond.
Immediately taking the mantle as Medford’s ace pitcher during his freshman season in the spring of 2017, the lefty progressively developed the arm-strength that saw his velocity touch 85 miles-per-hour to go with a nasty set of off-speed pitches. He often buzzed through his level of competition without so much as breaking a sweat, once ringing up all 15 outs of a 5-inning game via strikeout.
Baseball was VonRuden’s athletic path, his ticket to the next level and his best chance at playing sports beyond high school.
His eventual college decision, though, would prove to be his ultimate curveball.
“It’s hard to say, but once I finished this past football season, I didn’t want anything to do with baseball,” VonRuden said. “It had been such a huge part of my life for so long and I just didn’t have that passion for it anymore. I threw my arm out last summer and it feels fine now, but that was really scary and I didn’t know how long I would last in college.”
Though he had received interest as high as the Division I level, baseball had officially been ruled out, but VonRuden still had options. Having fastened one of the most-decorated three-sport careers in school history, the senior initially shifted his focus to football this past autumn and embarked on a number of recruiting trips that primarily featured stops at regional Division III programs, but nothing stuck.
This time it wasn’t an overriding physical ailment or lack of passion that forced VonRuden to seriously re-think things. After stepping back and viewing his situation from an objective perspective, which isn’t always easy for someone of his age, VonRuden came to the harsh realization that he simply wasn’t big enough. Sure, his 4.6-second 40-yard dash, excellent arm strength and raw athleticism allowed him to routinely dominate in high school, but his 5-foot-10, 170-pound frame took a beating. The colossal jump from the small Gopher Conference to even the Division III level was simply too harsh to even attempt.
“(College) football would have been hard,” VonRuden admitted. “I’m not your huge 250-pound athlete and the wear-and-tear on my body would have constantly been on my mind and I didn’t want to commit to something that I wasn’t 100 percent sure about. I didn’t want to put myself in that position.”
So there VonRuden was, still aching from the arduous football season and grappling with the reality that he was running out of options. Baseball had faded to the back of his consciousness and his secondary athletic option clearly didn't look like a good fit. He began contemplating things like joining the military and wasn't exactly roused by the prospect of spending the next three months grinding through the always-draining wrestling season.
He was at a crossroads, no doubt, but adversity has never been something VonRuden has feared and he ultimately took the mat for the Tigers, battled through some early-season injury problems only to reach full strength just in time to begin a postseason march that didn't end until he was standing tall on the top of the Class A, 152-pound podium after beating Jordan Lohse of West Central Area in the title round.
Unknown to him at the time, but his magical moment on the center mat at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul would prove to be a seminal landmark in his eventual decision to officially commit to the sport for the long haul. Within a month, it was a done deal and VonRuden announced his pledge to wrestle for NJCAA national powerhouse Rochester Community and Technical College on Tuesday, April 2.
“One day, it just came to me,” VonRuden said. “I just want to wrestle. It was a lot of stress trying to decide what to do and I don’t regret this decision and I don’t think I ever will. Within five minutes of being on campus (at RCTC) I knew this was the place for me.”
Despite all of his success on the mat, VonRuden’s choice to pursue a college career in wrestling — a sport that was wildly-viewed as his third option throughout most of his high school career — caught many people off-guard, including those within his tight-knit family circle. In fact, when he first sent out a text message to a group-chat that included his two older brothers, sister and mom, their immediate response proved just how close to the vest he kept everything leading up to his decision.
“I told them I had committed to RCTC and didn’t say anything else right away,” VonRuden said. “They said: ‘For football?’ and was like “No, for wrestling.’ They were shocked, but were immediately supportive of my decision and were really happy for me. Throughout the whole process they have always been there for me and never tried to influence my decision and didn’t nag me either way.”
Gazing beyond the initial surprise of the announcement and pealing back the layers, VonRuden’s decision actually makes a lot of sense at a number of different levels. The potential issues that held him back from baseball and football simply don’t exist in the unique sport of wrestling as VonRuden’s physical frame is more than capable of seamlessly weaving him into one of several potential weight classes at the next level.
But perhaps even more enticing is the prospect that, despite his numerous of achievements and individual awards, VonRuden is still oozing with untapped potential. Unlike many of his peers, he has never dedicated himself to the sport on a year-round basis and the concept of solely focusing on a single athletic venture gives him the greatest opportunity of one day competing at the highest level and potentially earning him a scholarship to a four-year program. Additionally, committing to a highly-successful junior college team will allow him to contend for a starting spot right away while offering him a great deal of visibility and exposure.
“I have never put my whole mind into wrestling and just to think about potential is exciting,” VonRuden said. “There is a plan for me and now I can focus on that. Yeah, I the sky is the limit for me, but it is for anyone who dedicates themselves to wrestling. It isn’t a sport you can perfect, and that’s what drives you to be on the mat early in the morning and pour your blood, sweat and tears into it and beat up your teammates for three months.”
Wrestling may not have been his primary focus throughout his high school career, but it didn’t stop college coaches from throughout the Upper Midwest from reaching out and displaying serious interest in VonRuden after he finished third in the state at a 138-pound sophomore and second as a 145-pound junior. Still fully-dedicated to baseball at the time, he shot-down any initial attempts by college scouts and that was that.
By the time VonRuden had decided to officially set his sights on wrestling at the next level this past March, the four-year programs that initially contacted him had already moved on and filled their 2020 recruiting classes.
And that's were RCTC entered the picture.
“I was actually talking to (Westfield state champion) Colton Krell and he told me about RCTC,” VonRuden said. “One of their assistant coaches eventually reached out to me and I visited right before the (COVID-19) quarantine and fell in love with the place. It was an awesome atmosphere and knew this is where I wanted to be for the next two years.”
VonRuden talked with the coaches about where he might fit in the lineup next year — settling on a potential spot at 157 or 149 pounds — and was struck by the quality and authenticity of the entire staff.
“I could tell right away that these are good guys,” VonRuden said. “They are all dedicated wrestlers and they will work you and find different ways to push you. I thought if I want to get better, this is the place for me. They want you to come there to motivate yourself, get better and then move on to a four-year college.”
The final piece of the puzzle that tugged VonRuden to the Rochester campus — aside from its proximity to home and the fact that her sister lives nearby — was the sense that he was being offered a rare opportunity to start fresh. Self-aware enough to recognize that his entire recruitment process was a bit unconventional and that a few doors closed along the way, VonRuden appreciates RCTC’s timing and sincerity during such a pivotal stage in his life.
And now he’s is a future Yellowjacket.
“What drew me there was a second chance,” VonRuden said. “It’s a second chance after first turning away from college wrestling and losing out on a potential scholarship.”