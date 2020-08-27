I’ve been asked some version of this question about 1,000 times over the last month: What’s fall going to be like without football?
For better or worse, we’re all about to find out.
With the majority of Minnesota high school teams — including Owatonna — originally slated to kick off the season Friday night, I must admit it’s still a little strange to think that I won’t be strolling through the main entrance of the stadium about an hour before kickoff, wandering the sidelines and ultimately finding myself standing next to one of our proud city councilmen, Kevin Raney, and bending his ear — or is it the other way around? — about how OHS needs to be careful against its latest pesky opponent from the Big Southeast District.
The Huskies, of course, are always careful and often find themselves building an insurmountable lead and filtering in their reserves by the middle of the third quarter. After finishing 8-0 in the regular season last fall, the program has now won 17 consecutive district games and has accumulated a 35-2 overall record since the 2017 season. It’s staggering when you really think about it.
There’s just something intoxicating about high school football. You can’t help but get caught up in the buzz that inevitably reaches a crescendo as the players dance onto the field for the first time and kicker tiptoes toward the line, swings his leg and launches the ball deep into the autumn sky.
And for those who have been associated with sport as either a fan, coach or member of the media for multiple decades, it will take some adjusting to recalibrate your mind to the fact that when the leaves change color and the temperature drops, the action on the gridiron won't be heating up this fall.
Instead, stadiums will remain eerily empty. Players will not roam the halls on Fridays with their form-fitting jerseys tucked into their khakis and the OHS coaching staff won’t be rising early on Saturday mornings and spending most of the day preparing for the next week’s opponent.
But if the last six months has proven anything, people will adjust. Local fans will move on and still have plenty of teams to cheer for this fall, and as OHS senior captain Syd Hunst suggested, will be given the opportunity to enjoy another version of “Friday Night Lights” at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
The OHS girls play two games on Friday this season (Sept. 18 against Albert Lea and Oct. 2 against Red Wing) and the stands are expected to reach full capacity within the state’s social-distancing guidelines.
Finally, I would be disingenuous if I didn’t mention the absence of volleyball this fall and the impact it will have on the local sports scene. The Huskies were poised to enter a new era under the guidance of first-year head coach Tai Tolle and the three smaller area teams, led by reigning two-time Section 1-A champion Medford, were also looking great on paper.
There are few spectacles in high school sports more thrilling than watching a long rally between two evenly-matched opponents. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays just won't feel the same this fall without volleyball to entertain us.
But as the modified fall season kicks into gear, let's look at it this way: When, not if, football and volleyball get going in March, it's just going to be that much more thrilling to finally see these athletes in action, postseason or not.
Until then, there's still so much to appreciate this fall.