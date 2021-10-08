Going into Friday night’s Big Southeast Red Subdistrict matchup against Rochester John Marshall, the Owatonna football team knew the one thing that would matter most for a victory: staying focused on the task at hand.
Owatonna High School celebrated Homecoming in the days leading up to Friday night’s showdown under the lights. With all of the fun activities and events happening, there was plenty to help keep spirits high, but the Huskies knew that locking in for 48 minutes was going to be key for a Homecoming win in front of a packed football stadium repping the home team's blue.
The Huskies zeroed in on the Rockets, executed their game plan and posted a 41-0 victory to serve as the cherry on top of Homecoming week.
Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, Owatonna took control of the game early and never looked back against a John Marshall team that’s struggled in all but one of its games this season.
The first half was littered with mistakes and miscues on the Rockets end, which provided the Huskies with several golden opportunities that they couldn’t pass up on, which started on the first series of the game.
John Marshall’s offense was held in check by an outstanding Owatonna defense and was forced to punt to the Huskies following a three and out to start the game. Viewed as one of the main leaders of the defense, senior Grant Achterkirch rushed the punter, got a hand up and tipped the ball, resulting in favorable field position for Owatonna.
“We made some big plays tonight,” Williams said. “We got after their quarterback, we were in the backfield when they were punting. We just got a nice defensive line surge most of the night and that punt block was big early.”
Getting off to a slow start on the first drive, the Huskies turned to a very reliable leg in Drew Henson, who opened the game up with a field goal.
After that, Owatonna’s offense clicked on all cylinders, led by sophomore quarterback Jacob Ginskey.
Anytime the Rockets gave the ball back, the Huskies were more than ready to make them pay.
The following John Marshall drive resulted in a punt, which led to Owatonna driving down and punching the ball into the end zone thanks to junior tailback Conner Grems.
After that, the Rockets broke off a long run, but lost the ball after getting run down by the Huskies defense, which led to Ginskey rolling out to his right and finding Ayden Walter for a 46-yard touchdown to open the second quarter.
John Marshall punted again and Owatonna senior tailback Dylan Maas responded by punching the ball in for a Huskies touchdown.
A nightmare half ended with the Rockets fumbling for a second time, which was recovered by Owatonna and led to Ginskey finding Walter for the second time of the night for a 19-yard touchdown.
“We knew [Ayden Walter] is difficult to cover particularly on underneath routes, shallow crosses, bubble screens,” Williams said. “What I was really pleased with is his ability to wiggle his way on some vertical stuff. “
By halftime, the Huskies’ offense had essentially put the game away and a big reason for that was Owatonna defense that placed John Marshall’s quarterback under constant pressure and a secondary that wasn’t allowing for any big plays.
While the production slowed down in the second half, with second and third stringers starting to see some play towards the end, Owatonna never allowed any hope of a John Marshall comeback.
Ginskey threw his third touchdown pass of the game after finding Mass in the flats, who rumbled his way 12 yards for the score. Defensively, Grems jumped in front of a Rockets pass to add an interception to his stats, on top of his rushing touchdown earlier in the night.
This allowed Henson to knock through his second field goal of the game. Owatonna’s ace kicker closed out his day 2-for-2 on field goals and a perfect 5-for-5 on point after attempts.
To close out the game, junior defensive back Noah Wellnitz played a deep back and snagged the interception, which iced the game away for a big Homecoming win in front of a packed stadium, which was something that the Huskies didn’t get to enjoy last year with limited attendance.
“It was a nice crowd tonight,” Williams said. “Both sides of the bleachers were full and that’s always a good sign. I missed that a little bit last year, so it was really cool to have that atmosphere tonight.”