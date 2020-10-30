MONTICELLO — The chaotic finish that culminated in a botched snap deep inside the red zone on a potential game-winning field goal served as a painfully suitable closing snapshot of a game that was littered with similar missed opportunities, stalled drives, sloppy mistakes and generally inconsistent execution.
Ultimately, Monticello was the team that scored more points after 48 minutes of action Friday evening, but certainly didn’t look like the superior team by any objective measure.
But neither did the second-ranked Huskies.
Unable to gain consistent traction on offense and magnifying its struggles with a number of uncharacteristic blunders and untimely penalties, Owatonna saw its 20-game regular season winning streak come to an unceremonious conclusion with a 7-6 non-district loss to a stingy Magic team at Monticello’s dazzling new stadium shoe-horned onto its high school campus situated in the far northwest reaches of the Twin Cities’ sprawling suburban area.
The Huskies accumulated just 222 yards of total offense and blanked from the scoreboard for the game’s final 37 minutes, 31 seconds. Owatonna turned the ball over more times against the Magic (five) than the previous three games combined and was forced to punt on four occasions.
“Our offense just didn’t do much of anything,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said as he walked off the field Friday night. “We were able to do some things in spurts, but, you know, the one phrase coach (Doug) Wanous used is ‘we just never got any rhythm, we just lacked traction.’ We weren’t able to consistently move the ball down the field. We would get a couple big plays and then we would fizzle out and, you know, I don’t think it was the best game by any of our offensive kids. I don’t think that’s necessarily a game those guys on offense are going to look back on and say ‘boy I really played well.’”
Owatonna set up the dramatic, albeit disappointing, finish by quickly marching 52 yards with no time outs in a frenetic 61-second drive that started near midfield. The field goal attempt, though, was only made possible following a few tense moments as both teams held their collective breath and waited for the officials to measure for a first down with 2.2 seconds on the clock.
Still buzzing from the excitement of seeing the marker bisect the football and watching the referee signal a first down, the Huskies’ field goal unit spilled onto the turf and calmly lined up for the 29-yard attempt. The ensuing snap, though, never made it to Aaron Bangs’ foot and a sea of black jerseys piled onto the loose ball as the clock expired.
Brayden Truelson started the game by completing six of his first seven passes, but after connecting with Connor Budach for a 14-yard catch-and-run for Owatonna’s only touchdown late in the second quarter, the senior quarterback misfired on seven of his next eight throws and ended the game with 116 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Monticello blocked the extra point following Budach’s TD at the 1:29-mark, which ultimately loomed large in a game that was decided by a single tally.
Truelson’s favorite target, Payton Beyer, gained 100% of his team-high 57 receiving yards in the first half, unable to pry loose after halftime against a Magic secondary that bracketed him with two defenders on just about every rout.
“Monticello did some nice things in their coverages in mixing some things up and they were able to undercut Payton a couple times and had a nice interception (in the second half),” Williams said. “They were well-coached. They did a nice job for a short week of prep for the things that we do.”
Outside of the opening possession of the third quarter, Owatonna punished Monticello at the line of scrimmage and yielded just 24 yards and one first down the entire first half.
The Magic took the ball to start the third quarter and appeared to flip an offensive switch that had been held dim for the previous 24 minutes and ultimately wouldn’t shine anywhere near the same level for the rest of the contest.
Pint-sized fullback-turned-quarterback Calvin Schmitz — who was making his second start in relief of Anthony Staryszak — sparked the drive by ringing up Monticello’s longest play from scrimmage to that point, scooting through a hole on the right side for seven yards. Two snaps later Sam Valor escaped for a huge 26-yard scamper on third-and-short and the Magic found themselves in OHS territory for the first time all game.
Monticello sustained its momentum by moving the chains on the next two plays and eventually leveled the score when Valor galloped through a massive opening in the OHS defense for a 15-yard touchdown. The ensuing extra point spun through the uprights and MHS officially registered what would prove to be the game’s final point with 8:53 left in the third quarter.
Outside of Monticello’s 65-yard scoring drive, Owatonna permitted just 72 yards for the rest of the game, spanning eight drives.
“The defense played really well,” Williams said. “(Monticello) had the one drive at the beginning of the third quarter, but other than that, I thought we were lights out. And even there it was only about three plays where they got the edge and extended the drive (and) got the big score.”
Valor — who came into the game having scored seven touchdowns this season but was on the heels of a 26-yard clunker against Rogers in a 14-0 loss in Week 3 — touched the ball 17 times for 93 yards, 44% of which came on his two longest runs of the scoring possession. He gained 67 yards in the second half and was held to less than three yards on 12 carries.
For the game, Monticello finished with just 139 yards of total offense and lost three fumbles.
UP NEXT
The schedule does not get any easier for Owatonna as it returns home to host state-ranked Mankato West in Week 5 at 7 p.m.
The Scarlets are once again loaded with Division I college talent, headlined by 6-foot-5 Iowa State recruit Mekhi Collins at receiver. Running back Owen Johnson — who transferred to West before his junior season after spending two years at Rochester Century — recently committed to future D-I program, St. Thomas Academy. After Monticello was added to the mix, Johnson (4.5 second in the 40), who is a senior, will be the fourth speed-burning running back that Owatonna will see in a five-week stretch.
“We are going to have to get better from this because what we showed out there tonight won’t be nearly good enough to beat West,” Williams admitted. “We are just going to have to do better, that’s all there is to it.”