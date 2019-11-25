NO SHORTAGE OF INTRIGUE: Analyzing key points, facts, figures leading into Class A Prep Bowl showdown

As thousands of Minnesotans catch their second wind during the retail bonanza that is Black Friday, 401 Chicago Ave in Minneapolis — the home of U.S. Bank Stadium — will be playing host to the first of seven state championship football games over a two-day span when No. 2 Blooming Prairie collides with No. 1 BOLD at 10 a.m. in the Class A Prep Bowl.
Fans couldn’t have asked for a better way to get things going.
Both teams enter the game undefeated and have yet to meet an opponent that has stood up to them for a full four quarters. Sure, there have been moments where both have absorbed a few blows and endured some major resistance, but neither has had to sweat-out the final 5-10 minutes of a game with the outcome in doubt. They’ve either overwhelmed their foes with a dizzying display of offense or foiled the opposition with air-tight defense.
That, however, is all about to change.
There are few guarantees in the game of football — and there is still a chance that one of these teams rolls up a massive lead and runs away with the championship — but that is highly unlikely.
The infrastructure and individual talent of the two programs has been well-documented over the last 7-10 days and it’s become well-established that neither boasts a significant advantage in any single aspect of the game. Quite simply, there are no glaring weaknesses on either sideline and the outcome will be decided by things such as field position, turnover-margin and third-down conversion.
A game of this magnitude can be distilled and analyzed in a variety of different ways, and with almost 30 combined games of data and statistical information to sift through, it can be difficult to decide what matters and what, well, doesn't.
So, with less than 48 hours remaining until kickoff, it's time to breakdown the relevant information and draw connections to how it relates to the Awesome Blossoms.
BOLD endured perhaps the most challenging schedule in all of Class A
Somewhat uniquely situated roughly 95 miles west and a little south of Minneapolis, the BOLD Warriors are the southernmost team in the Mid State Sub-District 2 and play against seven other programs scattered throughout the mid-central region of the state. BOLD is the only school with less than 200 students and is the lone Class A institution in its sub-district.
Because of this, the Warriors endured a schedule comparable to schools with much larger enrollments than its 195 students and defeated four Class AA teams by an average margin of 45-11 and three Class AAA teams by an average score of 47-4. Furthermore, half of the Warriors’ eight regular season opponents finished .500 better with their strongest win coming against Class AA’s No. 7 QRF team, Osakis, by a score of 35-25.
When the second level of the postseason rolled around and the competition reached a new plateau each week, BOLD displayed palpable improvement each game, particularly on defense. The Warriors defeated traditional state powerhouse, Dawson-Boyd, 23-6, in the section semifinal and blanked Canby, 21-0, a week later to punch its ticket to the Class A state tournament. Dawson-Boyd and Canby finished the regular season with a combined 16-6 record.
Deer River and Browerville/Eagle Valley — BOLD’s two victims at the state tournament — ended the season as the No. 7 and No. 4 team in the QRF, respectively. The Warriors won those games by an average score of 45-10.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE'S ANSWER: The Blossoms also played a blended regular season schedule against varying classifications, though not nearly as extreme as the Warriors.
Blooming Prairie squared off against six Class A and two Class AA programs (Medford, Kenyon-Wanamingo) with its most notable wins before the postseason coming against Rushford-Peterson (7-3), Goodhue (8-3) and Randolph (7-3).
Housed in an asymmetrical 7-team bracket, the Blossoms received an opening-round bye in the Section 1-A tournament and have played one fewer game than BOLD, winning their four postseason contests by an average score of 50-15.
Randolph and Springfield put up a combined 47 points against BP in the section semifinals and state quarterfinals, respectively, which is just 10 points fewer than the Blossoms' other opponents scored in 10 combined games.
Gavin Vosika isn't a running back and he isn't receiver, he’s a play-maker
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, BOLD’s ultimate offensive weapon, Gavin Vosika, is the Warriors’ version of NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey, minus the 4.4-second speed and about 50 pounds of muscle. Still, that’s not the point. The point is Vosika — like McCaffrey at the highest level — is just as comfortable catching he ball as he is taking it out of the backfield on a handoff.
Possessing the ability to line up at either tailback or wide receiver, the senior has racked up 499 receiving yards and six touchdowns to go with 309 rushing yards and two TDs in five postseason games.
It truly is a mystery as to how the Warriors will utilize Vosika come Friday morning. Last week, for instance, he took exactly one handoff and gained exactly one rushing yard, but caught 10 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns. In the Section 5-A championship game against Canby, he grinded out 126 yards on the ground and took snaps at quarterback in the Wildcat formation.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE’S ANSWER: There are a few ways the Awesome Blossoms could elect combat Vosika, and it includes a lot of pre-snap preparation and identification. One, they could simply have their best defensive back shadow him no matter where he lines up when he’s out of the backfield. This person would follow him to the far side of the field out wide, or the teeth of the formation in the slot, because Vosika operates in both spots.
Secondly, BP could remain a little more comfortable in its base defensive sets and personnel-groupings by alternating who defends him in the pass game, which is where he’s done most of his damage lately.
Vosika, though, is no slouch out of the backfield and has shown the ability to burn a defense on the ground. In the Warriors’ postseason opener, he needed just two carries to amass 56 rushing yards and one touchdown. In the season-opener against K-M-S, he was even more explosive, accumulating 146 eye-popping yards on just three carries. Four weeks later against Class AAA Minnewaska, he rushed for 125 yards on 10 handoffs.
"We are going to have to be aware of where he is lines up at all times," Blooming Prairie coach Chad Gimbel said.
The Blossoms could use the spy technique and designate a single player, or players, to essentially shadow Vosika when he’s in the backfield as well. This takes eyeballs away from the Warriors all-state quarterback, Jordan Sagedahl, but when it comes to defending BOLD, sometimes it’s about picking your poison.
Speaking of Sagedahl, he’s really, really good
Boasting good size at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, the BOLD senior has the tools play at the scholarship-level in college at quarterback, but has instead committed to play baseball at the University of South Dakota.
As the only Class A player among the 10 Mr. Football finalists, Sagedahl is highly-regarded throughout the state, and for good reason. He’s coming off a Class A semifinal game on the big stage against Browerville/Eagle Valley where he completed 20 of 25 passes for 354 yards and five touchdowns.
"He can make all the throws," Gimbel said. "He has a good arm and throws the ball on timing-routes and hitches and can air it out down the field with accuracy. It puts pressure on our secondary because they're not used to having to cover a guy 40 yards down field all the time. He can throw it a long way and hit guys deep."
For the season, Sagedahl has completed 70% of his passes for 2,112 yards and 30 touchdowns to go with 582 rushing yards. He’s scored 12 touchdowns on the ground and is averaging 7.9 yards-per-carry.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE’S ANSWER: The only way to have a chance against a quarterback of Sagedahl’s ilk is to make him uncomfortable in the pocket without having to blitz on every passing situation, because the senior has the ability to get the ball out quickly and can exploit the holes in a defense created by sending extra pressure.
Edge pass-rushers such as Gabe Hagen and Jarrett Larson will be just as important in defending Sagedahl as those dropping back in coverage. Hagen is especially adept at overpowering offensive lineman and getting to the quarterback and is coming off a game in which he consistently beat Ada-Borup’s 6-foot-6, 250-pound future Division I football player, Mason Miller, off the edge.
Blooming Prairie must also be prepared to take a few punches against the Warriors’ aerial attack. Football is a numbers game and Sagedahl is one of the rare players that can stack a deck in his team’s favor all by himself.
The Warriors are big, physical and strong
With its seven biggest players averaging a considerable 6-feet-2 inches and 225 pounds, BOLD possesses as much high-end size as any team in Class A.
Brady Ridler (6-3, 240), Xavier Basaulda (6-1, 250) and Peyton Riley (6-3, 220) are the team’s most skilled and versatile linemen. BOLD appears to stack their defense and starts all three up front with Ridler and Riley also starting on offense.
In the state semifinals, the Warriors yielded just 130 rushing yards on 44 attempts against Browerville’s formidable Power-T offensive scheme and have allowed less than 10 rushing touchdowns in 13 games.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE’S ANSWER: The Blossoms will be able to fight size with size against the Warriors, sending out a number of physically -imposing players of their own on both sides of the ball.
Hagen obviously stands out with his balance of size, athleticism and raw strength, but BP deploys 10 other players that tip the scales at 200 pounds or greater.
Dylan Nirk (5-10, 233) and Jarrett Larson (6-3, 200) compliment Hagen up front on defense and also start on the offensive line along with Ryan Weinberger (5-10, 343), Colton Krell (5-9, 210) and Charlie Heimerman (5-11, 180). Nirk and Krell are both high-achieving wrestlers, so the hand-to-hand combat and physicality that comes with playing in the trenches is second-nature to the pair at this point. Tim Loverink (5-11, 243) is also a part of the defensive line rotation and is a tough against the run.
The Warriors operate out of a variety of offensive sets
Based on a number of different factors such as down, distance, opposing defensive formation and field-position, BOLD attacks with an array of pre-snap formations.
"They are multiple across the board," Gimbel said. "They will line up in power formations with three running backs and the next thing you know they go four wide."
One common thread, though, appears to be the Warriors’ propensity to avoid empty backfields, lining up with at least one running back at all times, even in obvious passing situations.
BOLD’s most common alignments appear to be the Single Wing and Pistol with some I-Formation — both straight-ahead and off-set — sprinkled in. Aside from Vosika, BOLD will utilize a number of different ball-carriers, including 5-10, 225-pound fullback Tim Peppel and halfback Blake Plass.
Though he's been dinged up in the postseason and limited his running opportunities, Sagehahl remains a serious threat with his legs and will take off in any formation on any down. He will also have had 13 days to fully recover from any minor ailments by the time he takes the field on Friday.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE’S ANSWER: Defensively, the 2019 Blossoms will go down as one of the best in school history, lining up in a 4-3 base with the two outside ends, most commonly Hagen, Larson, often hitting the line of scrimmage without a hand in the ground.
Success against the Warriors' straight-ahead power run game and dropback passing attack will come down to shedding blockers at the point of attack and making plays in 1-on-1 situations on the outside.
BOLD also has the ability to use some misdirection and run the option, which is something the Blossoms have prepared for over the last couple weeks.
"They killed us with the option last year," Gimbel said. "They run that really well and you have to stay gap-sound and disciplined at every level."
Don't call it a rematch, unless you want to
With a broad set of shoulder pads framing his face as he leaned into the microphone, Matthew Pryor explained to the sizable media contingent during the post-game press conference on Nov. 16 that he hasn't forgotten about what happened in 2018 when BOLD ended Blooming Prairie's season a step shy of the Prep Bowl.
"There is nothing better than that," he said about having the opportunity to play the Warriors in the state championship game. "After the loss last year, we definitely had a chip on our shoulder and that's what's pushed us through this whole offseason; practices, extra stuff, camps — that's been our target to go 1-0 after each practice and each game, but the end goal was to get back and get revenge."
With Hagen flanked to his left shaking his head in agreement during Pryor's statement, it's clear there is a universal sentiment among the Blossoms' core of players that took part in last season's 37-7 loss.
With more than a week removed from the state semifinal game and having transitioned into full-preparation mode, Gimbel doesn't feel his team has lost focus on their day-to-day tasks despite the obvious narrative looming over their heads that comes with having a chance get back at the Warriors.
"It's been business as usual," Gimbel said on Tuesday. "Whatever they want to use as motivation, I'm OK with that, as long as it doesn’t get them out of character. It's about preparing for the next opponent and that’s the bottom line. We are focusing on this team and what they do well."
