Head coach: Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa, 6th year at Owatonna, 9th year in Big 9.

Assistant coach: Dan Leer, Shane Shornock, Troy Buck.

Holly Buytaert, 12, Guard

Ari Shornock, 12, Guard

Hillary Haarstad, 12, Guard

Morgan Miller, 12, Guard

Taylor Schlauderaff, 12, Guard

Ashley Schlauderaff, 12, Guard

Lexi Mendenhall, 12, Forward

Lauren Sommers, 12, Forward

Audrey Simon, 12, Center

Avery Ahrens, 12, Guard

Carsyn Brady, 10, Guard

Morgan Fisher, 10, Forward

We have many returning varsity players that are expected to make an impact this year:

Holly Buytaert

Taylor Schlauderaff

Ari Shornock

Avery Ahrens

Hillary Haarstad

Lexi Mendenhall (2020-21 All-Conference selection)

Audrey Simon.

We have some Seniors that were JV last year and are looking strong:

Forward Lauren Sommers

Guard Morgan Miller.

Two sophomores that are standing out to make an impact:

Guard Carsyn Brady

Forward Morgan Fisher

Last year we were 7-11 with the shortened season. We were ranked fifth in the section and lost to Rochester John Marshall in the quarterfinals.

Sarah Kingland and Lexi Mendenhall were both named to the 2020-21 All-Conference Girls Basketball team.

Goals this year are to play to our potential every night. We want to finish in the top third of the conference and make a run in the Section Tournament. We have a lot of talent; it's making sure we use our strengths to really capitalize on our depth.

We should be competitive this year with so much talent returning. John Marshall, Rochester Mayo and Mankato East will all be solid again this year. Every year has new up-and-comers who show up and surprise teams.

