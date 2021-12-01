COACHES
Head coach: Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa, 6th year at Owatonna, 9th year in Big 9.
Assistant coach: Dan Leer, Shane Shornock, Troy Buck.
ROSTER
Holly Buytaert, 12, Guard
Ari Shornock, 12, Guard
Hillary Haarstad, 12, Guard
Morgan Miller, 12, Guard
Taylor Schlauderaff, 12, Guard
Ashley Schlauderaff, 12, Guard
Lexi Mendenhall, 12, Forward
Lauren Sommers, 12, Forward
Audrey Simon, 12, Center
Avery Ahrens, 12, Guard
Carsyn Brady, 10, Guard
Morgan Fisher, 10, Forward
KEY PLAYERS
We have many returning varsity players that are expected to make an impact this year:
Holly Buytaert
Taylor Schlauderaff
Ari Shornock
Avery Ahrens
Hillary Haarstad
Lexi Mendenhall (2020-21 All-Conference selection)
Audrey Simon.
PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
We have some Seniors that were JV last year and are looking strong:
Forward Lauren Sommers
Guard Morgan Miller.
Two sophomores that are standing out to make an impact:
Guard Carsyn Brady
Forward Morgan Fisher
2020-21 RECAP
Last year we were 7-11 with the shortened season. We were ranked fifth in the section and lost to Rochester John Marshall in the quarterfinals.
Sarah Kingland and Lexi Mendenhall were both named to the 2020-21 All-Conference Girls Basketball team.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
Goals this year are to play to our potential every night. We want to finish in the top third of the conference and make a run in the Section Tournament. We have a lot of talent; it's making sure we use our strengths to really capitalize on our depth.
COMPETITION
We should be competitive this year with so much talent returning. John Marshall, Rochester Mayo and Mankato East will all be solid again this year. Every year has new up-and-comers who show up and surprise teams.