A familiar face will be representing Owatonna on the grand stage this coming fall.
Peyton Robb — a 2018 graduate of Owatonna High School and current University of Nebraska Cornhusker — qualified for the U23 Wrestling World Championships after claiming first place in the 74 kg freestyle event late last week. Robb's teammate Mikey Labriola also qualified by winning the 79 kg freestyle event.
Robb wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season in Lincoln this past spring with a fourth-place finish at the Big 10 Championships and a 2-2 record during the NCAA Championships. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the second year in a row.
During his time wrestling in the Owatonna High School program, Robb was a three-time state champion and owned an overall record of 155-6 during his career. His brother, Cael, is currently on the Huskies' varsity wrestling team and concluded the 2021 season with a sixth-place finish in the 120-pound weight class during the Class AAA state wrestling tournament.
The U23 World Championships will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from November 1 until November 7, 2021.