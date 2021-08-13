In Wednesday’s paper, the People’s Press presented five local storylines for readers to pay attention to during the upcoming fall high school sports season. Well, the sports team enjoyed the exercise so much that we drummed up three more, all in regard to football. Below are three additional storylines to monitor this fall. 1. How will Waseca football recover from the departure of last year’s seniors? Perhaps no single class in Waseca High School history saw more success in athletics than the class of 2021. While many of their achievements will live on in the history books and memories of the Waseca community, their presence will no longer be felt on the Bluejays’ football field. Gone are the likes of Tave Ball, Ryan Dufault and Kyrese Willingham — the three of whom led their team in rushing, passing and receiving last season, respectively — as well as Minnesota Mr. Football Finalist and defensive terror Marcus Hansen. The Bluejays’ coaching staff will face the daunting task of determining who will fill the giant shoes left behind by the class of 2021 with the goal of repeating last season’s 6-1 success. If they can do so effectively, Waseca will find themselves towards the top of the South Central — Red District once again.
2. Will Mankato West football have to rely even more on their passing game? The Scarlets possess one of the best quarterback-receiver combinations in all of Class AAAAA in Zander Dittbenner and Mekhi Collins, the latter of whom owns multiple offers from NCAA Division I programs from across the nation. Add in 6-foot-7-inch athletic marvel Buom Jock and Mankato West figures to have perhaps the most dangerous air attack in the Big Southeast District. However, for what West possess in experience and dynamism in the passing game, they are severely lacking in reps at running back. Dittenbenner finished last season third on the team in rushing yards with 135 and will be the team’s returning top rusher after the graduation of Wyatt Block (541 yards) and Owen Johnson (323). Brady Haugum’s 20 yards on four attempts last season represent the most among returning halfbacks for the Scarlets this fall. Will West have a running back or two step up in a major way this fall, or will their lack of varsity experience cause them to rely even more on the talents of Dittbenner, Collins and Jock? Regardless, the direction in which the West coaching staff directs their offense will play a major role in the team’s success this fall. 3. Who will step up on defense for Owatonna football? As was discussed in Wednesday’s article, Owatonna lost quite a bit of talent on the offensive side of the ball this past spring due to graduation. However, the losses aren’t solely limited to offense. Of the Huskies’ top 10 tacklers from the 2020 season, only Grant Achterkirch (51), Eli Spurgeon (12), Caleb Vereide (12) and Lane Wagner (10) will be returning this fall. Additionally, Owatonna will be faced with replacing the majority of their secondary from a team that snagged six interceptions last fall. Owatonna has plenty of talent among the sophomores, juniors and seniors on their roster, but the coaching staff’s ability to find who fits best in what positions will be key for the Huskies’ success this coming season.
In Wednesday’s paper, the People’s Press presented five local storylines for readers to pay attention to during the upcoming fall high school sports season. Well, the sports team enjoyed the exercise so much that we drummed up three more, all in regard to football. Below are three additional storylines to monitor this fall.
1. How will Waseca football recover from the departure of last year’s seniors?
Perhaps no single class in Waseca High School history saw more success in athletics than the class of 2021. While many of their achievements will live on in the history books and memories of the Waseca community, their presence will no longer be felt on the Bluejays’ football field. Gone are the likes of Tave Ball, Ryan Dufault and Kyrese Willingham — the three of whom led their team in rushing, passing and receiving last season, respectively — as well as Minnesota Mr. Football Finalist and defensive terror Marcus Hansen. The Bluejays’ coaching staff will face the daunting task of determining who will fill the giant shoes left behind by the class of 2021 with the goal of repeating last season’s 6-1 success. If they can do so effectively, Waseca will find themselves towards the top of the South Central — Red District once again.
2. Will Mankato West football have to rely even more on their passing game?
The Scarlets possess one of the best quarterback-receiver combinations in all of Class AAAAA in Zander Dittbenner and Mekhi Collins, the latter of whom owns multiple offers from NCAA Division I programs from across the nation. Add in 6-foot-7-inch athletic marvel Buom Jock and Mankato West figures to have perhaps the most dangerous air attack in the Big Southeast District. However, for what West possess in experience and dynamism in the passing game, they are severely lacking in reps at running back. Dittenbenner finished last season third on the team in rushing yards with 135 and will be the team’s returning top rusher after the graduation of Wyatt Block (541 yards) and Owen Johnson (323). Brady Haugum’s 20 yards on four attempts last season represent the most among returning halfbacks for the Scarlets this fall. Will West have a running back or two step up in a major way this fall, or will their lack of varsity experience cause them to rely even more on the talents of Dittbenner, Collins and Jock? Regardless, the direction in which the West coaching staff directs their offense will play a major role in the team’s success this fall.
3. Who will step up on defense for Owatonna football?
As was discussed in Wednesday’s article, Owatonna lost quite a bit of talent on the offensive side of the ball this past spring due to graduation. However, the losses aren’t solely limited to offense. Of the Huskies’ top 10 tacklers from the 2020 season, only Grant Achterkirch (51), Eli Spurgeon (12), Caleb Vereide (12) and Lane Wagner (10) will be returning this fall. Additionally, Owatonna will be faced with replacing the majority of their secondary from a team that snagged six interceptions last fall. Owatonna has plenty of talent among the sophomores, juniors and seniors on their roster, but the coaching staff’s ability to find who fits best in what positions will be key for the Huskies’ success this coming season.