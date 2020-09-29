It’s mid-October of 2019 and Gavin Rein — just two weeks removed from surgery on his left knee to repair a torn ACL suffered on an unusually steamy fall evening at Mayo High School — leans forward and allows a pair of crutches to brace his 6-foot-2, 265-pound frame near the sideline of the OHS football stadium.
In front of him, his teammates are putting the finishing touches on their final practice leading into a mid-week showdown against Rochester John Marshall that would ultimately cap another 8-0 regular season for one of the most successful high school programs in the entire state of Minnesota since playing in their first of four Prep Bowls in an eight-year span in 2012.
Indeed, Owatonna has transformed into the equivalent of a finely-tuned football machine, and though the Huskies were greatly-impacted by the loss of their run-stuffing nose tackle last season, the show must go on.
And it did.
This sentiment wasn’t lost on Rein, either. The fact that the postseason was just around the corner and he would not be on the field for the team’s pursuit of a third consecutive state Class 5A state championship added insult to a literal injury.
As he absently watched his teammates cycle through a series of goal line situations in preparation for the forthcoming matchup against the Rockets, longtime OHS defensive coordinator, Marc Achterkirch, wandered in his direction and the two started talking. It took a few moments, but the topic of Rein’s future eventually weaved its way into the conversation. Naturally, the subject had been on his mind a lot since that fateful Friday night in Rochester when his junior season was unceremoniously cut short, and he was looking for a some advice from a coach who had been involved with football in some capacity for almost four decades.
Was it over? Had he played his last football game ever? Does he even have any options?
Achterkirch — who graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1994 as the program’s single-season record-holder for tackles with 108 before joining the OHS coaching staff in the mid-1990s — was able to offer Rein a valuable perspective on the situation.
Perspective, and hope.
“Coach Achterkirch came over to me and we had a personal conversation for about 20 minutes,” Rein said. “He was telling me it’s not over, and that just made me think. He’s right. I can do this, and it made we want to work harder and just keep pushing harder.”
Encouraged by the heart-to-heart conversation with his coach, Rein started grinding. He soon ditched the crutches, hit every milestone throughout his rehabilitation process and was “fully-cleared” in the middle of the July, nine months after the injury that not only altered the trajectory of his career on the field, but transformed his perspective as player.
The game can be taken from you in the blink of an eye, and Rein learned the hard way just how much he cherished football. If he was going to be given the chance to play in college, he was going to take it.
“Just anywhere,” Rein said when asked where he envisioned himself playing at the next level. “With my junior year being cut short due to injury I definitely wanted to work hard, get back and maybe have another chance to play football a little longer (after high school). It motivates you.”
RECRUITING PATH WINDS THROUGH CHAOTIC OFF-SEASON
The following statement appeared on Rein’s Twitter timeline on July 17, 2020: “After 9 months of rehab I’m happy and blessed to say that I am fully cleared!!! Thank you to everyone who’s helped me through this!! Can’t wait to get back on the field!!”
Exactly 18 days later, the Minnesota State High School League announced a statement of its own, posting this on its web site on Aug. 4: “The Board of Directors approved moving Football and Volleyball to a modified spring season.”
And just like that — right when he was starting to get excited for his final season with the Huskies — the game was stolen from Rein once again. Only this time, he needed football more than ever before. As one of dozens of unsigned potential college football recruits in the Class of 2021 throughout Minnesota, his senior season on the gridiron was inevitably going to influence where he was going to spend the next 4-5 years of his life.
“It’s tough for kids that, you know, have a shot to play in college and have the talent, but don’t have the film,” Rein said. “I only had four games at that point.”
Outside of his personal recruiting profile on HUDL, which is a widely-used online platform that provides “tools for coaches and athletes to review game footage,” college scouts didn’t have much to go on when it came to evaluating Rein and were further hampered by the ongoing pandemic as travel restrictions were enforced and face-to-face contact was discouraged.
Almost overnight, the entire recruiting process had transformed into a slog of remote communication and become far less personal than ever before as social distancing standards were tightened throughout the country during the spring.
“Oh, it hurt a lot throughout the entire recruiting process,” Rein said of the restrictions enacted due to the concerns associated with COVID-19. “Nobody really knew what was going to happen.”
Prior to the initial statewide outbreak in mid-March, Rein had actually received some preliminary interest from college programs based on his limited film and strong physical frame, but in order for him to truly get his name circulating within regional college football recruiting circles, he had no choice but to take things into his own hands and trigger the initial process himself. One of the first people he turned to when getting started was 2020 Owatonna graduate Sam Henson, who transformed from a complete unknown to a Division II-bound kicker in the span of about two years.
“I started getting a few letters, but it wasn’t a lot,” Rein said. “Eventually, I talked with Sam about his recruiting and asked bunch of questions about how it happened and how he’s doing. He basically told me to reach out to coaches and sent them my film.”
From there, things “took off.”
Rein’s proactive approach quickly paid dividends and coincided with some much-needed good fortune as many of the restrictive COVID-19 guidelines were eased and the Minnesota State High School League ultimately decided to reinstate football to the fall.
After picking up some early momentum, Rein was soon garnering interest from several scholarship-level programs and was invited to attend numerous prospect showcases at Division II powerhouses Minnesota State University in Mankato and Minnesota-Duluth as well as soon-to-be Division I University of St. Thomas.
Rein — who was also featured in an article by Minnesota’s “Prep Red Zone” online publication and highlighted as one of the state’s “Under the Radar” defensive tackles for the Class of 2021 — said he’s made several unofficial visits and has established a “good relationship” with a number of coaches.
“Things just took off,” Rein said. “The places I have visited personally have been Concordia-St. Paul, Northern State and Duluth, but I have also had calls with coaches from Winona (State), Southwest Minnesota State University, and a little bit with Hamline (and) Gustavus.”
Rein went on to say that his top three choices as of late September are UM-D, Northern State and Concordia-St. Paul, but his recruitment remains wide open as he enters his final season with the Huskies.
“It’s all over the place,” he said. “I have been talking about mainly playing defensive tackle, nose guard, and maybe even switching to defensive end if I get bigger and a little faster. Some schools did talk a little about offense, maybe playing center, but mostly defense.”
Even at 6-2 and 265 pounds, Rein will need to add muscle and push a healthy 285 pounds of he plans on remaining in the middle of the defensive line at the Division II level. Though he hasn’t been officially offered a scholarship at this point, that could change if he plays well this autumn. D-II football allows for programs to distribute the equivalent of 36 full scholarships throughout its roster, which comes out to roughly nine per year. Unlike the Division I, though, these financial packages can be distributed in a variety of ways ranging from “full rides” to a few hundred dollars a semester.