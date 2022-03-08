Senior forward Olivia Herzog (left), senior goaltender Ava Wolfe (middle) and junior forward Ezra Oien (right) were three of the six Huskies named to the All-Conference team. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Averie Roush (far left), Kendra Miller (third from left), Janessa Moore (holding award), Jozie Johnson (second from right) and Emma Johnson (far right) were named to the All-Conference gymnastics team. Chloe Myer (second from left) was an honorable mention. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Big 9 Conference has released the all-conference teams and honorable mentions for girls hockey, gymnastics and boys swimming and diving, with several Huskies filling the lists in all sports.
Girls Hockey
In a season that saw Owatonna earn sole ownership of the Big 9 title for the first time since 2010-11 and its first title since sharing it with Northfield in 2019-20, the Huskies had six players make the all-conference team and two earn honorable mentions.
Senior goaltender Ava Wolfe (14-9-2, seven shutouts, .902 save percentage), junior forward Ezra Oien (17 goals, 23 assists, 40 points), senior forward Olivia Herzog (16 goals, 10 assists, 26 points), sophomore forward Samantha Bogen (14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points) and junior defensemen Sarah Snitker (two goals, 12 assists, 14 points) and Abby Vetsch (two goals, 16 assists, 18 points) were names to the 2021-22 all-conference team.
Sophomore forward Molly Achterkirch (10 goals, 12 assists, 22 points) and eighth grade defender Kendra Bogen (eight goals, 10 assists, 18 points) were named as honorable mentions.
Gymnastics
The Huskies may have fallen just shy of their seventh straight Big 9 title, but finished with earning their second-straight Section 1AA team title and returned to the Class AA state team meet and the state individual meet. The Huskies had six gymnasts earn all-conference honors.
Sophomore Emma Johnson (Class AA all-around qualifier), freshman Jozie Johnson (Class AA vault qualifier), freshman Averie Roush (Class AA floor qualifier), eighth grader Kendra Miller and senior Janessa Moore were named to the 2022 Gymnastics All-Conference team.
Eighth grader Chloe Myer was named as Owatonna’s lone honorable mention.
Boys swimming and diving
The Owatonna boys swimming and diving season came to an end with diver Cole Piepho’s trip to the Class AA state diving meet. The Huskies saw three swimmers and one diver earn all-conference honors.
After swimming in the Section 1AA 200 free and 100 fly championship finals, sophomore Matthew Larson was the Huskies; lone selection to the all-fonference team.
Junior Ryan Peterson and sophomore Carter Quam were named as honorable hentions as swimmers, while sophomore Henry Hilgendorf was named an honorable mention as a diver.