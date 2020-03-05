Blossoms' gridiron success has carried over to hardwood

ROCHESTER — The lifeblood of any small-town high school athletics program are high-achieving multi-sport athletes.
In that regard, the Blooming Prairie boys basketball team isn’t unique in that the majority its players participate in at least one other sport in the fall and spring months.
However, there is one major difference that sets the Awesome Blossoms apart.
These boys are champions.
With 13 members of its roster having served in a variety of functions on the state championship football team this past season — taking on roles that range from record-setting quarterback and all-state receiver to second-string defensive back — it should come as little surprise that the Blossoms are charging into the Section 1-A final four as the top seed and just two victories away from qualifying for the MSHSL state tournament.
“A lot of the basketball season is built off the football season,” said Kaden Thomas, who was the starting quarterback for the Blossoms during his junior and senior seasons in the 2018 and 2019. “Most if our guys that play basketball are part of the successful football team and that helps a lot.”
For Piller, who is one of the top assistants on the football team, the unparalleled success during the fall and experience executing on the grand stage has had a palpable effect in how the Blossoms have dealt with some of the most high-leverage situations on the basketball court this winter, including their sub-section semifinal showdown against Southland at the cavernous Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. Blooming Prairie drilled five 3-pointers in the game’s opening six minutes and never trailed in a 72-50 victory.
Bottom line, the bright lights, massive complex and intense atmosphere didn’t appear faze his players one bit.
“Things don’t overwhelm them,” Piller said. “They have a confidence, sometimes it’s quiet and sometimes it’s a little more on display, but they are a confident group and just believe in what they do. They buy into defense and buy into the things that are going to keep you in games. They never feel like they are going to be out of a game, and we really haven’t all year. We have been in every game and we have done the things to keep things close, even in our three losses.”
Following their one-sided victory over the Rebels, Blooming Prairie will take a sparkling 23-3 record into its showdown against fourth-seeded Grand Meadow (21-7) on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
For the season, the No. 10-ranked Blossoms are out-scoring their opponents by nearly 20 points per game while their only three losses have come by a grand total of 11 points against a pair of opponents with a combined 46-8 record.
Blooming Prairie lost twice to Gopher Conference champion and No. 5-ranked W-E-M with both intense showdowns being decided late in the second half. In fact, if not for Grant McBroom’s bank-shot 3-pointer just before the final buzzer on Feb. 11, the Blossoms would have shared the conference championship with the Bucs. In the first meeting at the BPHS gymnasium, W-E-M drilled 10 shots from beyond the arc and won 64-60.
In its third and final defeat, the Blossoms held traditional small-school powerhouse Goodhue to 16 points below its season average in a 40-34 setback on Feb. 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
And that’s it.
Blooming Prairie has won 17 of its 23 remaining outings by 10 points or more and entered the postseason with a flawless 11-0 record against fellow Section 1-A opponents. Casting an even wider net, Blossoms’ football and basketball teams have combined for a 36-3 record and a .923 winning percentage this year.
“When we did what we did in football, everybody wants to get a piece of that,” Piller said. “I think we have taken everybody’s best shots and our guys expect it, it’s just part of how things are right now and they just have the wherewithal to deal with that.”
If Blooming Prairie can get past Grand Meadow — which is actually one of the few opponents that put a major scare into the Blossoms during the regular season — either No. 2 Hayfield or No. 3 Randolph will be waiting in the section championship round.
Blooming Prairie is 2-0 against the Vikings this season and has not played Randolph.