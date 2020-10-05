RED WING — There’s still one big test remaining, but the Owatonna boys soccer team appears to have found its groove and caught a wave of momentum that could ultimately ripple into the postseason.
Though the level of competition, or lack thereof in Red Wing’s case, has certainly played a part in contributing the Huskies’ recent scoring outburst, the sheer volume and consistency in which the they have rang up goals over the last 120 minutes is pretty remarkable.
Counting its 8-1 victory over the youthful Wingers on Friday, Owatonna has now racked up 14 goals in its last three halves of on-field action since playing to a scoreless deadlock through the first 40 minutes against Winona last Tuesday.
Against the Winhawks, six different players found the back of the net in Owatonna’s 6-0 victory and seven different players scored against Red Wing with Zack Kirsch posting the only multi-goal effort.
So, in its previous two games combined, nine Owatonna players have scored at least one goal, three have converted twice and one (Kirsch) has buried three shots. Notably, the Huskies’ only returning all-conference player from last season, Lane Versteeg, has been held scoreless in the stretch, but has contributed multiple assists.
Additionally, Owatonna has tallied six, four and four goals, respectively, over its last three halves while Ty Svenby and Ashton Kraus both registered their first career varsity goals against Red Wing.
“Overall, obviously, very pleased with how we played offensively,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said of his team’s effort against the Wingers. “It’s good that we are getting a lot of shots, and they’re quality shots that are on the net.”
Quietly, Owatonna (6-3-0) has played some of the best soccer in the Big Nine Conference since mid-September. The Huskies are 4-1-0 in their last five outings with its only loss in the span coming to conference-frontrunner, Northfield, on Sept. 24. Notably, the Raiders not only had their string of victories to open the season come to an end when it tied Mankato West, 1-1, on Sept. 29, but struggled against Winona on Friday and only barely escaped Paul Giel Field with a 2-1 victory.
If the Huskies have indeed unlocked something special on offense, it picked the perfect time to do so as the playoffs loom next week. Owatonna, though, has a pivotal game against Rochester Mayo remaining on Tuesday at home that could decide the No. 2-No. 4 seeds in the eight-team Section 1-AA bracket.
As of Monday night, the Huskies sit in the third position in the unofficial section standings, one spot behind Rochester Century, and one spot ahead of the Spartans. Since Owatonna has already defeated the Panthers (7-2-1), a win against Mayo (7-3-0) would seemingly clinch the No. 2 seed and home field advantage throughout the first two rounds of the section tournament.
Regardless of the outcome against Austin, Northfield has wrapped up the No. 1 seed and is the only team in the top 20 of the latest Class AA QRF rankings, settling in at No. 11.
Against Red Wing (1-8-2), the scoring “started early and often” according to Waypa as the Huskies took a 4-0 lead into the break after goals by Ryan Gregory, Nolan Burmeister, Kaden Nelson and Kirsch. Not only did he score the game-deciding goal, but Burmeister also handed out two assists in the first half.
After the break, Svenby converted in the 49th minute before Red Wing scored its only goal in the 52nd minute. Kraus responded 12 minutes later with a goal in the 64th minute before Kirsch and Mason Cocchiarella each found the net in the game’s final 10 minutes.