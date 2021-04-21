Golf
Gopher Conference boys meet
The Blooming Prairie and NRHEG boys golf team's competed in the first conference meet of the season Tuesday afternoon in Hayfield.
The Awesome Blossoms finished second overall with a score of 180 and were led by Colin Jordison, who shot a team-low 42. Kollyn Alwes (44), David Kartes (44) and Garret Farr (50) rounded out the top four.
The Panthers shot a 225 as a team with Nash Howe (52), Josh Martin (56), Trevor Lenort (56) and Andrew Hoelsher (61) finishing in the team's top four.
Softball
Blooming Prairie 16, Triton 14, F/9
The Awesome Blossoms outlasted the Cobras during an offensive affair in Dodge Center Tuesday afternoon.
Bobbie Bruns went 5-for-7 on the day — all singles — and drove in three runs. Allison Krohnberg — who also pitched all nine innings — went 3-for-7 with a home run, two walks and five RBI. Maren Forystek went 2-for-7 and also hit a home run. Macy Lembke, Rachel Winzenburg, Lexi Steckelberg, Melanie Winzenburg, Aliva Schneider and Lauren Schammel each added at least one hit.
WEM 11, Medford 1
A seven run bottom of the second inning was enough to sink the Tigers in their matchup with the Buccaneers.
Josie Witter went 1-for-2 with a triple, while G Keller went 1-for-3 with a double.
Owatonna 31, Austin 2
The Huskies' bats were cooking inside the dome in Austin Tuesday afternoon as they scored 20 runs in the first inning and 11 in the second en route to their commanding victory.
"It was great to come out strong and get our bats going early," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said. "Players did a really good job being selective at the plate and looking for a good pitch to drive. Our bats have been a little quiet in the early part of the season and this was the type of game we needed offensively."
Ana LaDuke led the Huskies offensively going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a grand slam and eight RBI. Parris Hovden added two doubles and four RBI of her own, while Mesha Krause went 3-for-5 with five RBI. Katelyn Bentz continued her strong performance on the rubber, pitching four innings and striking out four; she also went 5-for-6 at the plate with five runs scored three RBI.
Tennis
Owatonna 7, Winona 0
The Huskies' reign of dominance continued Tuesday afternoon as they took all their matches in straight sets yet again.
Lincoln Maher (6-2, 6-0), Mac Pilcher (6-0, 6-1), Caleb Schuler (6-1, 6-0) and Liam Smith (6-0, 6-0) ran the table during singles play, while the duos of Charlie Tucker/Connor Whalen (6-1, 6-1), Aiden Engel/Thomas Herzog (6-3, 6-1) and Nils Gantert/John Pfiefer (6-1, 6-3) did so in doubles.