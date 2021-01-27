Game: Northfield (3-0-1) at Owatonna (2-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Recent results: The Raiders held off Mankato East on Jan. 19 for a 3-2 victory before easing past Rochester John Marshall on Saturday for a 6-0 win. The Huskies, meanwhile, topped Rochester Mayo 5-3 on Jan. 21 before falling 5-2 against Mankato East on Saturday.
Last season: Owatonna claimed a 2-0 victory in Northfield before surging to a 4-3 overtime win in Owatonna after initially surrendering a 3-0 lead.
1. The biggest reason for the 3-0 start for Northfield in the Big 9 Conference has been its line of senior Will Tidona, junior Spencer Klotz and freshman Cayden Monson. One of those three players has scored 14 of the 15 goals for the Raiders in conference play. So far, Klotz leads Northfield with five goals and nine assists, Monson has exploded for seven goals and four assists in his first four varsity games and Tidona has notched four goals and six assists. Not surprisingly, those three are the top three point-scorers this season. Owatonna, meanwhile, has been helped by the senior trio of Zach Kubicek, Dom Valento and Casey Johnson. Kubicek leads the Huskies with four goals, Valento has scored once and dished out four assists and Johnson and handed out a team-high five assists.
2. Northfield's power play has started the season by scoring on 4 of 12 opportunities with a man advantage. That started with a 2-for-2 performance in a 5-5 tie at Dodge County in the season opener, but the power play also converted on 1 of 2 chances in the 3-2 win against Mankato East. That 33% success rate is also being dragged down by an 0-for-4 performance in the 6-0 win against Rochester John Marshall. That success has been spurned partly by the trio of Klotz, Monson and Tidona — who all have at least one power-play point — but also senior forward Carson VanZuilen, who's dished out three assists on the power play. Owatonna has yet to find the winning recipe on the power play, as it's converted on just 1 of 16 opportunities, with the one success coming from a Valento goal in the 5-3 win against Rochester Mayo. The penalty kills for both teams have been relatively similar this year, with the Raiders killing off 13 of 17 penalties and the Huskies successfully killing 9 of 12 penalties, including 9 of 10 in the last two games.
3. For the Huskies, the season started with a 4-2 win against Faribault that was spurned by the second-line combo of junior Tanner Stendel and junior Caleb Vereide, who scored Owatonna's first two goals of that game. Vereide hasn't scored in the past two games, while Stendel scored in the win against Rochester Mayo. One of the most common questions for the Raiders in the previous two seasons has been finding consistent scoring production outside of the line VanZuilen has been playing on. Through the last three games, however, VanZuilen has only two points — an assist on an empty-net goal and a power-play assist. He's racked up 157 career points entering this season, and if the Raiders are able to enjoy something close to that level of production from his line, combined with the production of the Klotz, Monson and Tidona line, there might not be many teams capable of consistently keeping the pick out of the net.
Note: The statistics listed in this article are accurate as of Jan. 25 and are provided by mnhockeyhub.com.