Owatonna seniors Jacob Meiners and Matt Seykora found the right fit for them on the field and in the classroom.
The two Huskies baseball players recently announced their college decisions and plans to continue playing baseball after high school. Meiners will attend Augsburg University in Minneapolis and pitch with the Auggies baseball team. Seykora will head to Southwest Minnesota State University to pursue an agriculture-related degree and play for the Mustangs baseball team.
Meiners pitches and plays infield for Owatonna, but he’ll be one of three freshmen pitchers coming into Augsburg next year. He’ll likely start the season in the bullpen, but he’ll try to make a bid for the starting rotation.
He ultimately chose Division III Augsburg over other MIAC schools because of its statistics program, which he plans to major in.
“It was the academics that led me to Augsburg,” Meiners said.
Meiners has worked hard to increase his velocity and control of his offspeed pitches. His four-seam fastball has topped out at 83 miles per hour, while his slider and changeup have found the strike zone more frequently.
“Jacob is one of those guys in your pitching rotation you trust,” Huskies baseball head coach Tate Cummins said. “We just know what we’re going to get.”
As Meiners waits for the baseball season to begin he’s continued to throw at home while doing some weighted throwing exercises. He’s also worked with the same coach former OHS standout pitcher Alec Holmcomb used prior to playing at North Dakota State University.
Seykora, whose family operates a 900-acre soybean, corn and oats farm, found his fit in Marshall at Division II SMSU.
Cummins helped with Seykora’s recruiting by reaching out to SMSU head coach Paul Blanchard, who will begin his 25th season leading the Mustangs in 2021.
“They recruited me as a shortstop or second baseman but said I have a good chance of playing one of the corner outfield spots,” Seykora said. “They just said anybody has to be able to hit and they liked my swing and how I go about my plate appearances.”
Given Seykora’s work ethic, Cummins can see him working himself into the lineup as a freshman.
“Matt’s one of those types of players who’s going to outwork you,” Cummins said. “The type of work ethic with him is something you don’t see all the time. He takes that work ethic to another level. When the game is on the line you want him on the mound or at the plate.”
Seykora is the second Huskies athlete to commit to SMSU this year. OHS senior soccer player Emma Dahnert also committed to play soccer with the Mustangs next year.