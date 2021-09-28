The Owatonna Huskies hosted the Rochester John Marshall Rockets under the lights Tuesday. Despite multiple opportunities from both sides, neither team could break out of a 1-1 tie through two halves and an overtime period.
The first half of the game made it seem like both teams would go back and forth in a battle of goals.
With just under 29 minutes remaining in the first, the Huskies took a shot on net, which the goalkeeper attempted to bring to the ground. Once he hit the ground, the ball bobbled and junior forward Benjamin Bangs took a chance and fired the ball into the net.
This would’ve been the game's first goal; however, the referees ruled the goalkeeper had possession of the ball and waved off the goal by Bangs.
A few minutes after the near goal by Bangs, John Marshall struck first, the only time they were able to get it past Huskies goalkeeper Nils Gantert.
Owatonna battled back, though, setting itself up with opportunities on the attack. Almost 10 minutes after the goal by John Marshall, the Huskies capitalized on a cross in from Ryan Gregory, who found senior midfielder Said Geelle in the box, and Geelle snuck the ball in to tie things up.
Even with opportunities presented to both sides, the 1-1 tie proved tough to break. The teams held the tie for the remaining 17 minutes of the first half into halftime.
In the second half, the Huskies came close multiple times to getting the lead. On a couple of occasions, Owatonna took shots at the Rockets goal, only for the ball to come within inches of turning the game around for the Huskies.
However, none of these shots ended up connecting with the back of the net, which was a similar problem John Marshall was facing.
After 90 minutes of a 1-1 game, the teams entered an overtime period that would be decided by a golden game-winning goal, or a tie, if the match was a stalemate.
After an entire half, plus an overtime period, neither team could find that game-winning goal, resulting in the 1-1 final.
The Huskies will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Mankato to take on the Mankato West Scarlets.