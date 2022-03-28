SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Medford boys track and field looks to stay competitive in Gopher Conference By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Medford’s Henry Grayson (right) is the school record holder for the 400-meter with a time of 51.41 seconds. (File Photo/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COACHESHead coach: Kevin Werk, 19th year as head coach.Assistant coaches: Jerome Johannes, Dave Bon, Chris Jirele and Megan Klapperich-Stahl.ROSTERTyler Buck, 12Paul Cole, 12Emmit Culver, 12Henry Grayson, 12George McCarthy, 12Austin Erickson, 11Dylan Heiderscheidt, 11Cohen O'Connor, 11Cohen Stursa, 11Aaron Richter, 11Riley Babcock, 10Luis Lopez, 10Jesse Ortiz, 10Carter Bilitz, 9Cain Johannes, 9Trenton Eliason, 8Jose Flores, 8Jayden Gibbons, 8Quintin Goblirsch, 8Orion Heintz, 8Chase Balzer, 7Blake Cammock, 7Will Grayson, 7Gaborik Langlie, 7Tanner Milewski, 7Drake Stursa, 7KEY ATHLETESSenior Henry Grayson – Gopher Conference Athlete of the Year, section qualifier in the 400 and our school record holder (51.41).Senior George McCarthy – Section qualifier in the pole vault.Junior Cohen Stursa – Section qualifier in the 1,600.Junior Dylan Heiderscheidt – Section qualifier in the shot put and pole vault.WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ONJunior Austin Erickson – Will be a great addition to our distance team.2021 SEASON RECAPSecond place in the conference and sub-sections.2022 SEASON OUTLOOKWe lost a lot of seniors from last year, especially in our distance group. I am hoping to be in the top third of the conference.COMPETITIONThe conference favorite will be Maple River and sub-sections will be Pine Island. Both teams will be very solid this year.IMPORTANT NUMBERS25 – Total7 – Returning letter winners5 – Seniors Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medford Tigers Medford Boys Track And Field Qualifier Henry Grayson Sport Athletics Head Coach George Mccarthy Track And Field Coach Dylan Heiderscheidt Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges filed after alleged employee theft at pharmacy Our boys brought so much heart to the court Owatonna's state title hopes end with heart-breaking loss to Cretin-Derham Hall Teen killed in Saturday morning crash on Lemond Road Paul Wilker Upcoming Events Mar 28 Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting Mon, Mar 28, 2022 Mar 28 Owatonna Collectors Club Mon, Mar 28, 2022 Mar 30 Flu & COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Apr 2 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Apr 2, 2022 Submit an Event