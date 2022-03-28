Henry Grayson SIGNING

Medford’s Henry Grayson (right) is the school record holder for the 400-meter with a time of 51.41 seconds. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Kevin Werk, 19th year as head coach.

Assistant coaches: Jerome Johannes, Dave Bon, Chris Jirele and Megan Klapperich-Stahl.

ROSTER

Tyler Buck, 12

Paul Cole, 12

Emmit Culver, 12

Henry Grayson, 12

George McCarthy, 12

Austin Erickson, 11

Dylan Heiderscheidt, 11

Cohen O'Connor, 11

Cohen Stursa, 11

Aaron Richter, 11

Riley Babcock, 10

Luis Lopez, 10

Jesse Ortiz, 10

Carter Bilitz, 9

Cain Johannes, 9

Trenton Eliason, 8

Jose Flores, 8

Jayden Gibbons, 8

Quintin Goblirsch, 8

Orion Heintz, 8

Chase Balzer, 7

Blake Cammock, 7

Will Grayson, 7

Gaborik Langlie, 7

Tanner Milewski, 7

Drake Stursa, 7

KEY ATHLETES

Senior Henry Grayson – Gopher Conference Athlete of the Year, section qualifier in the 400 and our school record holder (51.41).

Senior George McCarthy – Section qualifier in the pole vault.

Junior Cohen Stursa – Section qualifier in the 1,600.

Junior Dylan Heiderscheidt – Section qualifier in the shot put and pole vault.

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Junior Austin Erickson – Will be a great addition to our distance team.

2021 SEASON RECAP

Second place in the conference and sub-sections.

2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

We lost a lot of seniors from last year, especially in our distance group. I am hoping to be in the top third of the conference.

COMPETITION

The conference favorite will be Maple River and sub-sections will be Pine Island. Both teams will be very solid this year.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

25 – Total

7 – Returning letter winners

5 – Seniors

