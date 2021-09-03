Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG all competed in a full and quick field Thursday afternoon in Stewartville.
In the 20-team boys race, Medford finished ninth, NRHEG 16th ad Blooming Prairie 18th. In the 16-team girls race, Blooming Prairie slotted into 14th and Medford into 16th, while NRHEG didn't have enough runners to register a team score.
In the boys race, Medford was paced by Cohen Stursa in 27th and Austin Erickson in 29th, with the pair notching times of 19 minutes, 12.2 seconds and 19 minutes, 13.5 seconds.
Cohen O'Connor also sped to 50th, Casey Champers to 54th and Riley Babcock to 134th.
For Blooming Prairie, Hosea Baker led the way in 24th with a time of 19:04.3, while Jesse Cardens (87th), Stephen Fennel (112th), Jaxon Harberts (122nd), Alex Riley (173rd) and Samuel Michaud (175th) made up the rest of the scoring positions.
For NRHEG, Devon Nelton paced the Panthers in 47th with a time of 19:43.3, ahead of Jacob Karl (53rd), Conner Nelson (85th), Gavin Sletten (90th), Samuel Christensen (91st) and Eric Arvis (114th).
In the girls race, NRHEG's Quinn VanMaldeghem led the way in 19th with a time of 22:19.4, with Torri Vaale in 31st, Holly Bartness in 95th and Annabelle Petsinger in 108th.
Blooming Prairie was led by Chloe McCarthy in 71st and Emily miller in 73rd, with Emily Anderson (79th), Asha Lightizer (100th) and Abby Smith (114) also contributing to the team score.
Medford was led by Isabel Miller in 78th, with Kristen Biebighauser (94th), Addison O'Connor (125th), Coline Penet (137th) and Clara Thurnau (139th) rounding out the scoring positions.