The first time Rian Grunwald stepped onto a wrestling mat, there was no way of knowing that Saturday night, in a packed Xcel Energy Center, she would have the opportunity to not only represent Owatonna in the state tournament, but that she would stand as a state champion.
In the inaugural season of MSHSL-sanctioned girls wrestling for the state of Minnesota, on the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, Grunwald embraced the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage by defeating all comers, including a dominant 10-2 major decision in the championship bout.
“It means a lot to me to represent Owatonna,” said Grunwald after her championship match. “I've been a part of this program for so long, and they just sanctioned girls wrestling this year, so I haven't been able to support my team that way until this year, so it feels good to be able to get my name out there for the team.”
The Husky wrestling team captain brought home the program's 30th individual state championship.
“This is a storybook situation where the first year being sanctioned is her senior year,” said Owatonna head wrestling coach Derek Johnson. “Even if she hadn't had the weekend she had, she's already a trailblazer.”
Grunwald reached the championship match by defeating a tough challenger, Lanna Walter of Sauk Centre. Grunwald earned the first takedown of the bout with 45 seconds remaining in the round, but Walter escaped with 11 seconds to go, cutting into the lead moments after Rian was given a stalling warning.
Grunwald then chose to start down in the second and she wasn’t able to escape right away. One attempt went wrong which resulted in Walter scoring three points off a nearfall and shortly after Walter earned another point as Grunwald was penalized for stalling. With the round counting down, Rian was finally able to escape and earn a critical point to cut Walter’s lead to 5-3.
Walter chose down in the third, but Grunwald made her pay by quickly earning a three-point nearfall as she converted the escape attempt into points. Midway through the period, Walter escaped to tie the match 6-6 to send the semifinal to overtime.
Grunwald didn’t waste any time in overtime, though, bringing the offense and earning a takedown and two-point nearfall simultaneously, punching her ticket to the championship match.
Once the lights were brightest on the championship stage, Grunwald had the look of a predator looking at her prey across the mat. The moment the whistle blared, Grunwald lunged at Madelyn Strohmayer of Aitkin and took her to the mat. Grunwald immediately pushed to get Strohmayer over the threshold but to her credit, Strohmayer was able to keep from being flipped over, holding on until the end of the first round and limiting Grunwald’s lead to 2-0.
Grunwald started down after the choice was deferred and she was able to work her way out for the escape 15 seconds into the second round before she took down Strohmayer to take a 5-0 lead. As Grunwald continued to push for the fall, she made one misstep and Strohmayer was able to counter the move and earn a reversal just before the end of the second round.
Grunwald ended all hope of a comeback in the third round though as she kept Strohmayer down to start and quickly turned that positioning into a three-point nearfall. Grunwald continued to keep her opponent down and still seeking a fall, she was able to pick up two more points on a nearfall as the match came to a close, creating the final 10-2 score.
When asked why she continued to push for the fall at the end with the match clearly in hand, Grunwald responded, “I just want to be the best, there is more wrestling outside of Minnesota including national tournaments to look forward to, and I want to be prepared for those as well.”
Coach Johnson also took a moment to praise his senior captain after the match.
“She helps so much with the youth," Johnson said, "putting on camps for the area and she’s a leader for boys or girls as far as her work ethic is concerned, so it kind of all comes together for her to be able to go out on a top in the first chance she gets.”