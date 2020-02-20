Owatonna’s already in for the Class 3A team state tournament meet but now spots in the individual tournament are up for grabs beginning Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester at noon. The finals will take place Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center beginning at 10 a.m.
Kanin Hable and Landen Johnson are two Huskies seeking a return trip to the individual tournament this season. Hable got just one match last season and Johnson finished sixth at 138 pounds last season but comes in this season as the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 152 pounds.
Johnson’s weight class will likely feature two other ranked wrestlers in Albert Lea’s No. 4-ranked Caleb Talamantes and Farmington’s No. 9-ranked Cole Han-Lindemyer. Talamantes won one match at last year’s state meet.
Hable is ranked No. 9 at 126 pounds and will likely have Northfield’s No. 8-ranked Chase Murphy in his bracket.
Owatonna will enter the Section 1AAA individual tournament with Cael Robb ranked No. 9 at 106 and he’s the top ranked wrestler in Section 1AAA at the weight.
The probable 120-pound field has three ranked wrestlers with Winona’s No. 2-ranked Ryan Henningson, Northfield’s No. 7-ranked Jake Messner and the Huskies have Yves Evillard ranked at No. 8. Henningson finished second at 113 pounds at last year’s state tournament.
Owatonna’s Jacob Reinardy comes in ranked No. 8 at 138 pounds and his probable bracket features Northfield’s No. 3-ranked Drew Woodley. Woodley finished second at 138 pounds in last year’s state tournament.
At 160 pounds, Kaden Nelson is ranked No. 9 for the Huskies. His likely bracket includes Farmington’s No. 5-ranked Austin Hamal. Hamal wrestled one match at last year’s state meet.
Owatonna’s Isaiah Noeldner is the highest ranked wrestler at 285 pounds in Section 1AAA at No. 4. Winona’s Zander Ruset is ranked No. 7 at 285. Ruset lost his only match at last year’s state meet.