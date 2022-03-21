Game: Owatonna Huskies (27-2) vs Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders (19-10), 2 p.m., Tuesday, Target Center (Minneapolis).
Recent results: The Huskies defeated the Farmington Tigers 69-61 to claim the Section 1-4A championship, while the Raiders are coming off a 52-51 victory over East Ridge to claim the Section 4-4A championship.
Last matchup: The then-Owatonna Indians and Cretin-Derham Hall faced off against each other during the 1991 Class AA quarterfinals, where the Raiders won by a 76-72 final score.
1. Lock down Tre Holloman.
It’s sweet and straight to the point: stop Tre Holloman. Among all of the talented players that the Huskies have gone up against this season, Tre Holloman will easily rank among the best. Cretin-Derham Hall’s four star senior guard ranks 80th on ESPN’s top 100 recruits, has already inked on the dotted line to play for Michigan State, was named the Gatorade Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year and was recently named among the final five for the 2021-22 Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award. Holloman dropped 17 points to lead the Raiders to their Section 4-4A Championship over Class 4A No. 4 ranked East Ridge.
However, Owatonna has already had a history of being able to shut down opposing team’s top options and you don’t have to look much further than the Lakeville North and Farmington games. Potential Wisconsin recruit Nolan Winter was limited to 10 points after being one of Lakeville North’s leading scorers all season. In the Section 1-4A championship game, the Huskies contained Farmington’s star forward Kyle Hrncir to seven points in 29 minutes before they induced Hrncir’s fifth foul. Holloman nearly averaged a triple double this season (18.8 points, 10.4 assists, 8.8 rebounds), so it’ll come down to Owatonna’s stingy defense to silence him as much as possible.
2. Get Creger the first bucket, reap the benefits.
Throughout the regular season, senior guard Tyrel Creger showed flashes of being able to take over games offensively, but he has ascended to a whole other level of play after he hit his first jumper against Lakeville North. Since scoring the first two points for Owatonna in their section semifinal and championship games and both times, he’s had some of his best offensive games of his career. He posted a season-high 25 point against the Panthers and followed it up by dropping 21 points against the Tigers as one of Owatonna’s leading scorers in the playoffs.
After the Lakeville North game, he mentioned that it didn’t matter to them what kind of talent the opposing team had on the court, the Huskies only ever plan on winning. After Farmington, he mentioned that when the competition starts to ramp up, so does his want to compete and win. He’s shined during the regular season, he shined in the Mayo Civic Center and if the Huskies want to bring home a state championship, Creger will have to shine in Minneapolis.
3. Foul trouble is a dangerous game.
This might sound like a broken record at this point, but the threats are very, very real. The Huskies fought through a little bit of foul trouble in their win over Lakeville North and against Farmington with senior forward Evan Dushek fouling out, plus one of their top scorers in Creger and top defenders in Nick Williams finishing the game with four fouls each. As Owatonna inches closer to a potential state championship, having some of their star players limited on the court due to foul trouble may end up costing them deeply. The Huskies also heavily benefited from Lakeville North shooting 9-for-18 and Farmington shooting 11-for-20 from the free throw line. There’s no guaranteeing that the rims inside the Target Center will cause the same problems for Cretin-Derham Hall.
Most specifically, the Huskies are going to need Dushek out on the court as much as possible. The 6-foot-8 senior rarely goes up against an opponent that can out-muscle him, which leads to a major boost in post scoring and cleaning the glass on both ends of the court. While Owatonna’s offense can flow without him, there’s a very noticeable difference when he's back out on the court. Against the Panthers, Dushek checking back in helped Owatonna completely run away with the game. When he checked back in with four fouls, he helped the Huskies open up a 10 point lead over the Tigers. Fouls will always come with playing tough defense, but Owatonna needs to limit how many free chances it provides Cretin-Derham Hall, while also making sure its stars stay on the floor.