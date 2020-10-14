AUSTIN —The Owatonna volleyball team rebounded nicely from a loss by blanking Austin, 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-20), on Tuesday evening in a Big Nine Conference match on the road.
The Huskies — who lost to Rochester Century last Friday and improved to 2-1 with the victory over the Packers — were spearheaded by Chloe Cockram’s eight kills at middle blocker while Leah Welker added six kills on the outside. Bailey Manderfeld dished out 19 assists and Arian Piepho registered a match-high six aces.
Defensively, Bailey Manderfeld led the way with nine digs.
Owatonna does not play again Tuesday, Oct. 20 when it hosts undefeated Northfield for the first of three consecutive home matches.