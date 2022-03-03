Heading into the quarterfinals of the Section 1AAAA girls basketball tournament, the No. 7 seeded Owatonna Huskies knew they were going to have a tough draw at the No. 2 seeded, Class 4A No. 15 ranked Lakeville North Panthers.
Against its best efforts, the Owatonna fell 72-36 to the higher seeded Panthers and said goodbye to a 10-player senior class.
“Going into it, it was pretty exciting,” said senior forward Lexi Mendenhall. “It’s either we win or we don’t and knew that there was a possibility we might not be able to pull it off, but we still went in, went hard and tried.
“It’s sad, but we have a lot of great memories and it’s not just all about tonight.”
Right from the start, North showcased why it was a top 15 team in the state by quickly putting the Huskies into a double-digit hole.
Owatonna’s gears slowly started to turn on both ends of the floor while the Panthers' blistering hot start on the offensive end began cooling down, which allowed the Huskies to slowly, but surely claw their way back into it.
After senior guard Ari Shornock knocked down a pair of free throws with nearly four and a half minutes remaining in the first half, Owatonna had turned a once double-digit deficit into a five point game in enemy territory and forced North into a timeout with just over five minutes remaining.
Another Lakeville North run allowed it to take a 37-22 halftime lead, however.
“When they’re confident and we work hard, we get good looks and we’re scoring,” said Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa. “We needed to box out better and move our feet on defense and get out to their shooters. That’s what really started to hurt us when they started to get in their rhythm and get some threes.”
Once the second half rolled around, Owatonna managed to cut into the lead and bring it back within single digits, but it began to lose the defensive edge that provided major support in its original run to get back into the game.
North managed to stick with what was giving Owatonna major problems in the first half: a distinct size advantage beneath the hoop.
When the Panthers rolled out players like 6-foot-2-inch sophomore forward Trinity Wilson, 6-foot junior guard Mallorie Benhart, 5-foot-11-inch freshman guard Elayna Boe and 5-foot-10-inch senior guard Abby Titus, Lakeville North had the upper hand on size and length.
As the Huskies struggled with finding their offensive rhythm, the Panthers' lead snowballed as their transition game began burning Owatonna.
With subs filling the floor on both sides, the heart-breaking emotions ramped up and culminated with the final buzzer signaling the end of the Huskies 2021-22 season and the final basketball game their seniors would play in the Owatonna royal blue.
“It’s definitely been fun,” Mendenhall said. “We had a big group of seniors and it’s been fun to grow with my best friends and just be able to experience this with them.”
Owatonna closes the season with an 11-16 overall record while going 10-12 in Big 9 play and 3-7 against section opponents.
With the departure of their 10 seniors, the Huskies will look to rebuild their roster supported by a loaded freshmen, sophomore and junior class, but thank their senior core for helping every step of the way.
The seniors that played their final basketball game with the Huskies includes: guards Taylor Schlauderaff, Ari Shornock, Avery Ahrens, Morgan Miller, Holly Buytaert, Ashley Schlauderaff, Hillary Haarstad, forwards Lexi Mendenhall and Lauren Sommers and center Audrey Simon.
“We’re really proud of them and this game doesn’t define their whole career,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “They’ve done so many good things for the program as a group that didn’t end on our best game, but we hit bumps in the road all the time and we’re just really proud of them.”